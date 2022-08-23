City issues stop-work order for construction on former Sears site in Six Corners

(photo by Jason Merel)

by BRIAN NADIG

The city Department of Buildings has issued a stop-work order on the construction of 206 apartments on the former Six Corners Sears site due to permit issues.

“The Department of Buildings takes public safety and quality of life issues very seriously. Today (Aug. 23) the Department inspected a development at 4714 W. Irving Park Road and found significant structural and mechanical work being performed without the necessary permits.

“The work far exceeds the interior demolition work being performed under separate permits. A stop work order was issued immediately. In the interest of safety of workers and the public no work may be performed until all necessary permits are obtained and all other remedial issues are resolved,” a department spokesperson said on Aug. 23.

(photo by Jason Merel)

The city’s Web site shows that a construction permit for the project has been pending since early April.

Plans call for a fifth-floor to the four-story former department store, a portion of which was built in 1938. Beams recently were installed on top of the former Sears store.

A rooftop deck with a pool and a dog run and a Target on the ground floor also are planned for the project.

Alderman James Gardiner (45th) said before the stop-work order that the project will help serve as a catalyst for the resurgence of the Six Corners business district.

(photo by Jason Merel)

“We are excited, and its going to create a lot of union jobs (during the construction) and permanent jobs,” Gardiner said. “All of the Six Corners businesses should benefit.”

Project officials have said that the development should generate 32 permanent jobs.

The parcel also includes the former Sears Auto Center at 4035 N. Cicero Ave., where interior demolition has occurred. Gardiner said that he is not aware yet of any final plans for the redevelopment of the former auto center.

Also in the area, the 10-story Clarendale senior living complex at 4747 W. Irving Park Road and the four-story Northwestern Medical Group facility at 4441 W. Irving Park Road are under construction. The medical facility will include two additional levels below ground.