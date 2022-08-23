Laundromat proposed for Lawrence-Mason in Jefferson Park; Alderman Gardiner sets Sept. 1 virtual community meeting on proposal

by BRIAN NADIG

Alderman James Gardiner (45th) will hold a virtual community meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, on a proposed laundromat for the northeast corner of the Lawrence-Mason intersection in Jefferson Park.

A rendering for the project shows the name of the business as Laundry World, which has about 15 locations in Illinois, Wisconsin and Florida.

The site was once home to the European Deli and prior that Kluza Pharmacy. It consists of the former 4,700-square-foot deli, 1,700 square feet of office space and 16-space parking lot at 5954-60 W. Lawrence Ave. and a separate 2,700-square-foot office building at 5952 W. Lawrence Ave.

“The property has unfortunately been vacant for years since the closure of the European Deli, and the area could use some additional businesses to help bring a resurgence to the Lawrence corridor,” Gardiner said in his meeting notice.

Most of the site is zoned B1-2, which does not permit a coin-operated laundromat. The building at 5952 W. Lawrence Is zoned B1-1, which also does not permit coin-operated laundromats.

Under the zoning code, coin-operated laundry services are allowed under the B3 zoning classification, which is intended for more intensive uses in business districts.

The site is located across from Printer’s Row Brewing, 4801 N. Austin Ave., and less than a block block the new 48-unit affordable housing complex at 6001 W. Lawrence Ave.

The Zoom meting ID is 894 0743 1170, and the passcode is 343585.