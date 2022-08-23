Two-story Advocate medical facility set to open Aug. 31 at Six Corners

by BRIAN NADIG

Advocate Medical Group is planning to open a new two-story facility on Wednesday, Aug. 31, on the site of a longtime underutilized parking lot at 3936-50 N. Milwaukee Ave. in the Six Corners commercial area.

For decades the site was used as a parking lot for employees of the former Bank of America at 4747 W. Irving Park Road, where the 10-story Clarendale Six Corners senior living complex is now under construction.

The Advocate project did not require a zoning change, and a permit for its construction was issued in 2021, with a second permit for interior alterations, including the installation of 23 modular clinic rooms, was issued last April.

A grand opening celebration for the outpatient facility is scheduled to be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. Alderman James Gardiner (45th) and the Portage Park Chamber of Commerce will conduct a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 6:30 p.m.

Initially the 17,000-square-foot facility will house offices for Advocate physicians and advanced practice clinicians in primary care and cardiology, and in October obstetrics and gynecology services will be added. There also will be an on-site lab.

The facility will offer same- and next-day appointments and weekend hours in an effort to better meet the busy schedules of today’s consumers, according to Advocate officials.

Treatments will be offered for a variety of diseases and other ailments, including thyroid disorders, heart issues, diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol, allergies, asthma, sleep disorders and urinary tract problems, according to Advocate.

For more information, call 800-323-8622 or visit www.advocatehealth.com.

The developer of the Advocate site is GW Properties, which also is trying to redevelop the nearby former Peoples Gas site at the southeast corner of Irving Park Road and Kilpatrick Avenue. The proposal, which has faced numerous delays, is expected to include more than 100 apartments and several retailers and restaurants, including a possible Panera Bread with a drive-through facility.