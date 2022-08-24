Four shot in reported drive-by shooting outside ice cream shop across from Schurz High School

photo by Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere from Twitter @TylerLaRiviere

by CYRYL JAKUBOWSKI

Four people were shot in a reported drive-by shooting at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, outside of the La Michoacana Ice Cream Shop, 3591 N. Milwaukee Ave., across the street from Schurz High School, according to police and published reports.

Four people were injured when a black vehicle drove up and a person fired several shots at people standing outside by a patio area, according to the Chicago Police Department Office of News Affairs. The vehicle fled east, police said.

Responding officers closed down the Milwaukee Avenue and Addison Street intersection in the afternoon while students were still inside the school and the Chicago Fire Department transported several people who were shot to area hospitals, police said.

One 15-year-old boy was shot in the cheek and neck and is in critical condition at Lurie Children’s Memorial Hospital, police said. Another 18-year-old man was shot in the ankle and was being treated at Illinois Masonic Hospital, according to police. A third 15-year-old boy was shot in the back and is in stable condition at Stroger Hospital, police said. The fourth 17-year-old male teen was grazed in the knee and is in good condition at Community First Medical Center, according to police

According to various videos posted on the Citizen app, witnesses can be heard saying that a car drove up, fired shots into a crowd and drove away. “There were 20 kids in there,” one person says. Other videos taken from inside the school say that fights have happened outside of the ice cream shop. Some students say in the videos that “they just want to go home.” One person says in video shot from a car turning onto Milwaukee Avenue that “There’s (expletive) gangs everywhere!”

The incident is under investigation.