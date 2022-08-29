Milwaukee Avenue to be closed at Kilbourn in Old Irving Park starting in the next week or so

Milwaukee Avenue is expected to be closed to traffic in both directions starting in early September for about four months near the Grayland Metra station, 3729 N. Kilbourn Ave., for construction and bridge replacement, according to Alderman Jim Gardiner (45th).

The closure in both directions had been expected to start Monday, Aug. 29, but is being delayed as a detour for bicyclists is being finalized and the CTA is still reviewing the planned road closure, according to Gardiner’s office.

Currently Southbound Milwaukee has been closed at the Milwaukee-Kilbourn viaduct for months as part of the bridge project, and now northbound also will be closed in an effort to reduce by 6 months the overall time of the project.

“Although short term challenges are occurring, the long-term benefit of this $27 million project is undeniable. By replacing this bridge, the safety of countless residents will be enhanced while simultaneously introducing an entirely new experience for commuters at the Grayland Station,” Gardiner said.

Detour signs will be posted, according to Gardiner’s office. Under the plan motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians will not be able to access Milwaukee at Kilbourn.

Residents on Kilbourn will have access to their homes, although it is not clear whether the street will be open for local traffic only, the alderman’s office said.