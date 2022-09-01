Happy Foods grocery store in Edison Park to close as property is being sold, but Edgebrook location to remain open

by BRIAN NADIG

The Happy Foods grocery store at 6783 N. Northwest Hwy. in Edison Park will be closing in about three weeks as the property is being sold, while plans call for the Edgebrook location to remain open.

Happy Foods will continue to serve the Edison Park community with home deliveries, and customers can also make the short drive, via Northwest Highway and Devon Avenue, to the Edgebrook store at 6415 N. Central Ave., where curbside pickup remains a convenient option, said Barbara Eastman, who owns Happy Foods along with her brother Dale Eastman.

“They just pull into our parking lot and pop the trunk and then drive away,” she said. “We still want to be part of the Edison Park market and community.”

Eastman said that the goal had been to sell both the property and business. “We had offers (that included the business), but every time it fell through,” she said. “It’s been on the market for almost four years.”

The Edison Park store is expected to close around Sept. 24, but the final date has not been set. The site was home to Edison Park Foods until Dick Taylor, then-owner of Happy Foods Edgebrook, purchased it in 1990.

Barbara and Dale, who have worked together since having newspaper routes while growing up, bought both stores in 2005.

The 11,240-square-foot Edison Park store sits on a 26,000-square-foot parcel, which includes 35 parking spaces. The site is zoned B3-1, which is intended for a variety of retail uses and low-density in terms of residential construction above the ground floor.

The name of the buyer and future plans for the Edison Park site have not been announced.

The Edgebrook store measures about 15,165 square feet. “We still want to be a big part of this neighborhood,” said Eastman, who is president of the Edgebrook-Sauganash Chamber of Commerce.