Pedestrian walking two dogs critically injured in accident on Devon near Milwaukee Avenue; police report one dog was killed, other being treated at Niles Animal Hospital

by BRIAN NADIG

A pedestrian, who was walking two dogs, is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Devon Avenue about 1 1/2 blocks east of Milwaukee/Nagle avenues on Tuesday morning, Sept. 13, according to Chicago police.

One of the dogs was killed in the accident, while the other was critically injured and is being treated at Niles Animal Hospital, 7278 N. Milwaukee Ave., according to police.

The man was transported to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, and the driver also was taken to the hospital, police said.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound at the time of the accident, police said.

Devon was closed as of 10:45 a.m. as police conduct an investigation.

The accident occurred along a stretch of Devon where over the years there have been several serious accidents. There are no stoplights on Devon between Milwaukee/Nagle on the west and Downtown Edgebrook on the east, and forest preserves run along both sides of Devon for most of that stretch.