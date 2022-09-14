Family of dozen migrants from Venezuela seeks help at 16th (Jefferson Park) District police station

by BRIAN NADIG

A family of about 12 migrants from Venezuela walked into the 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District Station, 5151 N. Milwaukee Ave., this afternoon, Sept. 14, asking for help, according to police and City Hall sources.

The family reportedly flew into O’Hare International Airport and was picked up by an acquaintance who drove them to Austin-Foster Park, 6020 W. Foster Ave., and from there they walked less than a mile to the police station, according to sources. Officers reportedly are getting food and clothes for the migrants and efforts are being made to get the family to a shelter with the assistance of city agencies and the Red Cross.

Reportedly the family crossed the border into Texas, where a nonprofit agency provided airline tickets after the family members had been granted temporary asylum in the U.S., sources said.

Also on the Far Northwest Side, a couple of weeks ago a temporary welcoming center for migrants was set up at North Park Village, 5801 N. Pulaski Road. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been busing migrants from Texas to sanctuary cities such as Chicago and New York since late August.

Also today, Governor J.B. Pritzker issued an emergency disaster proclamation and activated approximately 75 members of the Illinois National Guard to ensure all state resources are available to support asylum seekers arriving nearly daily to Chicago from Texas, according to a news release.

The proclamation enables the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and other state agencies, in coordination with Chicago, Cook County, and other local governments, to ensure the individuals and families receive the assistance they need. This includes transport, emergency shelter and housing, food, health screenings, medical assessments, treatments, and other necessary care and services, the release said.

More than 500 asylum seekers have arrived already in Chicago since Aug. 31, Pritzker said, with more buses arriving nearly every day. Pritzker said migrants are being sent to our Illinois with no official advance notice from Gov. Abbott.

“Let me be clear: while other states may be treating these vulnerable families as pawns, here in Illinois, we are treating them as people,” Pritzker said in a press release.

Cyryl Jakubowski contributed