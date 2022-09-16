Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation comes to aid of dog injured in Devon-Merrimac accident that left man in critical condition and killed one dog

by BRIAN NADIG

The Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation has spent about $20,000 on medical expenses on a dog that was injured in a Sept. 13 accident near Devon and Merrimac avenues in which a pedestrian was critically injured and another dog died.

The man was still in critical condition as of Friday morning, Sept. 16, while the injured dog’s condition is improving, according to Chicago police. The man was transported to Lutheran General Hospital after being struck by a vehicle while he was walking two dogs and crossing Devon, police said.

The driver also was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries, police said. The driver was ticketed in connection with the incident, police said.

The dog who died was a retired search and rescue dog, police said.

Initially the injured dog was taken to the Niles Animal Hospital, where she was stabilized before being transported to BluePearl animal hospital in Northfield, said John Garrido, who along with his wife Anna Garrido co-founded the stray rescue foundation.

Garrido, a Chicago police lieutenant, said Friday that the black Labrador retriever’s condition is improving but that she will need more medical treatment.

The foundation posted the following on Facebook:

“Keep praying for her and her dad. Both are in critical condition.

“We got a call from one of the doctors at BluePearl Veterinary Partners. Our precious survivor is stable, bright and alert. She still has fluid in her chest. Red blood cell count is up, meaning her body is fighting and blood transfusion may not be necessary. Clotting looks great too. Heart rate is elevated indicating arrhythmia. CT scan will be needed for her leg and a possible tear in diaphragm. She will need orthopedic surgery to repair the ligaments.

“The estimate so far without CT scan and surgery is between $19K to $21K. This does not include the bill from Niles Animal Hospital or any discounts we may graciously receive. Thanks to your generosity, we are able to help those in dire need. …

“For now, we will take day by day and hope and pray this girl survives and is stable enough for CT scan and surgery.”

Donations are accepted at:

https://www.garridostrayrescue.org/donate

Wintrust Bank held a recent fundraiser that netted about $1,700 for the foundation.