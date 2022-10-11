Saint Patrick High School launches new esports program, schedules open houses for prospective students on Oct. 20 & 23

As part of its new esports program, Saint Patrick High School has invested in new gaming PCs and plans to redesign its Library Media Center to provide the team with a state-of-the-art gaming room for practices and competitions.

In 2021, the Illinois High School Association approved the formation of an esports State Series, officially recognizing it as a sport.

New Saint Patrick science teacher Adam Creager is overseeing the program. He grew up on the Northwest Side of Chicago and attended Saint Eugene School.

Creamer has eight years of experience playing League of Legends competitively and recreationally and was ranked among the top one percent in the region, according to the school. He plans to introduce esports as a school club and then have a team ready for IHSA competition in the spring.

League of Legends is a team-based strategy game where two teams of five champions face off to destroy the other’s base. Players can choose from over 140 champions to make plays, secure kills and take down towers as they battle their way to victory.

Based on the interest in esports among the students, Creager said that the school could have enough players to form a few teams.

Saint Patrick High School, 5900 W. Belmont Ave., will hold an open house from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m Thursday, Oct. 20, and 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. For more information, call 773-282-8844 or visit www.stpatrick.org