32 catalytic converter theft incidents reported in one week in 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District

﻿Thirty-two catalytic converter thefts were reported between Oct. 2 and Oct. 8, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Thefts were reported in the 4800 block of North Merrimac Avenue, the 3600 and 5400 blocks of North New England Avenue, twice in the 4800 block of West Roscoe Street, twice in the 8700 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue, the 6200 block of West Rosedale Avenue, the 5900 block of West Fitch Av- enue, the 7300 block of West Ibsen Street, and once in the 4900 block and twice in the 5000 block of North Menard Avenue, according to police.

Also, in the 3300 block of North Laramie Avenue, the 3300 block of North Newcastle Avenue, the 5000 block of West Sunnyside Avenue, the 7300 block of West Greenleaf Avenue, the 5500 and 5700 blocks of West Newport Avenue, the 3700 block of North Octavia Avenue, and the 6600, 8300 and 8600 blocks of West Berwyn Avenue, police said.

Also, in the 5100 block of North Moody Avenue, the 5200 block of West Pensacola Avenue, the 4000 block of North Leamington Avenue, the 4700 block of North Major Avenue, the 5300 block of North Natoma Avenue, the 5000 block of West Berteau Avenue, the 8100 block of West Higgins Road, the 5500 block of West Wilson Avenue and in the 5400 block of West Warwick Avenue, police said.

Police caution to not confront these thieves due to concerns they may have a gun.

Last month a man reported he was threatened with a gun when he confronted three men attempting to steal a catalytic converter at 4:35 a.m. Tues., Sept. 27, in the 5400 block of North Monitor Avenue, police said.

The man reported he heard a noise coming from the street and when he exited his home, he saw a black sedan double parked next to another car and three men attempting to steal the catalytic converter, according to police.

The man reported he confronted the men when one of them pointed a handgun at him and they then entered the black sedan and fled south on Monitor, police said.

The assailants were only described as wearing all black clothing and wearing light blue surgical masks.

Alderman Samantha Nugent (39th) recently held an event in which the Cook County Sheriff’s office painted catalytic converters in an effort to discourage thieves from stealing them and then selling them. Initials for the sheriff’s office also were put on the converters.

Thefts, vehicle thefts and burglaries are up about 40 percent this year in the 16th District compared to last year, while shootings are down 37 percent, according to police.