Man shot on Leclaire Avenue near Beaubien School

A MAN WAS shot at about 1:55 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the 5100 block of North Leclaire Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 22-year-old man reported that he was driving and when he came to the intersection of Leclaire and Carmen avenues he saw a black Infiniti Q50 driving south on Leclaire and when he turned east on Carmen he heard at least five shots fired and several bullets struck his vehicle, according to police.

The man reported that he ducked in his car and fled east on Carmen when he realized he was grazed by a bullet between the shoulder blades, according to police. The man was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in stable condition, police said. Officers recovered seven spent shell casings and discovered three shots struck the front window of a home in the 5000 block of West Carmen Avenue, according to police.

Officers discovered that the man’s vehicle was shot three times in the rear passenger side door, twice in the front passenger side door, once in the rear windshield and once in the rear part of the roof, police said. A description of the shooter was not provided, according to police