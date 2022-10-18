‘Crime Watch’ from 16th, 17th police districts

TWO MEN were shot at about 10:50 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, in the 4900 block of North Central Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Officers responded to a call that a man was blocking a CTA bus, followed by a call that shots were fired and a man was shot, according to police.

A witness reported that the incident began at the Jefferson Park Transit Center, 4917 N. Milwaukee Ave., when one of the victims and the shooter began arguing, police said. The witness reported that the argument continued until the shooter exited the bus near Higgins and Central avenues, then stood in front of the bus to prevent it from moving, according to police.

The witness reported that he and the two men exited the bus to confront the man when the man fired several shots, police said.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the right wrist and transported to Lutheran General Hospital, where he was treated in good condition, according to police. A 31-year-old man was grazed by a bullet on his left leg and was transported to Community First Medical Center, where he was treated in good condition, police said. Another witness provided camera footage of the confrontation to officers and a CTA driver provided a picture of the man as he stood blocking the bus, according to police.

The man was described as White and 5-9, and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.

A MAN WAS shot at about 12:25 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, the 6000 block of North Leader Avenue according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 37-year-old man reported that he was near the entrance to De Julio Park, near the eastbound entrance ramp to the Edens expressway, when an acquaintance drove beside him in a maroon Ford Expedition and fired six to nine shots, according to police. The man reported that he was shot three times in back of his left thigh and the shooter fled to the expressway entrance ramp, police said.

The man reported that he walked to a nearby home in the 6000 block of North Leader Avenue to ask for help, according to police.

The man was transported to Lutheran General Hospital and treated in good condition, police said. A resident of the 6000 block of North Leader Avenue reported that a stray bullet struck his kitchen window and the bullet was lodged between the inner and outer panes, according to police.

The shooter was described as male, Black and age 35 to 40.

A MAN REPORTED that he was robbed at about 5:05 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in the 5500 block of West School Street, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 24-year-old man reported that he was walking home when the men approached him, greeted him, then pulled out a handgun and demanded his belongings, according to police.

The man reported that he gave the men his fanny pack containing $200 cash and the men fled south through the gangway of a building toward the south alley of the 5500 block of School, police said.

The three men were described as age 28 to 30, wearing dark colored clothing. The man with the gun was described as 5-10 and 200 pounds, and wearing all black clothing.

AN EMPLOYEE of Car Care Auto Spa, 3618 N. Cicero Ave., reported that he disarmed a man during an attempted robbery at about 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The employee reported that a man pointed a gun in his face and demanded money, according to police. The employee reported that he realized the man’s gun was in slide-lock so he reached across the counter in an attempt to disarm the man and was able to wrestle it away from the man, police said.

The employee reported that the man then fled north on Cicero, then west on Patterson Avenue, according to police. The employee reported that he was in shock about the robbery and could not provide a detailed description, police said.

The employee provided surveillance footage of the incident, which corroborated the employee’s story and showed the offender, according to police.

The man was described as age 20 to 30, 5-5 to 5-9 and 140 to 170 pounds, and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a print across the chest, a blue surgical mask and blue jeans, carrying a yellow plastic bag.

A WOMAN reported that her home in the 6700 block of North Caldwell Avenue was burglarized between 8:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, and 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The woman reported that when she returned home she discovered that 17 gold coins valued at $31,578.93 were missing from a safe, according to police.

There were no signs of forced entry, police said.

A MAN REPORTED that the garage of his home in the 6000 block of West Peterson Avenue was burglarized between 7 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7 and 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The man reported that he was leaving for work when he realized several items were missing from the garage, including tools, a construction heater and a small bicycle, according to police.

A WOMAN reported at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, that her apartment in the 5200 block of North Potawatomie Avenue was burglarized at about 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The woman reported that when she returned home she discovered damage to her front door and several pieces of jewelry valued at $2,972 were missing, according to police.

AN EMPLOYEE of the Auto Warehouse, 3632 N. Cicero Ave., reported that the business was burglarized at about midnight Friday, Oct. 14, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The employee reported that he arrived to open the business when he discovered that the rear door was opened and the door frame had been damaged, according to police. The employee reported that the office area was vandalized and a Dodge Journey, two Ford Edge, a Ford Escape, Hyundai Elantra, Kia Optima, a Nissan Altima and a Volkswagen Jetta were missing from the lot, police said.

The employee reported that he was able to disable, locate and recover all \ vehicles, which were towed back to the lot, according to police.

The employee reported that 43 truck B plates were missing, along with 9 passenger plates, police said.

AN EMPLOYEE of Chicago Beauty Salon, 5832 N. Milwaukee Ave., reported that the business was burglarized between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The employee reported that a witness saw that the front door was damaged and called the phone number listed on the outside of the business, according to police. The employee reported that she arrived, discovered the front glass door was broken and saw a large piece of concrete on the sidewalk, police said. The employee reported that the cash register was damaged and $350 cash was missing, according to police.

A WOMAN reported that her home in the 4900 block of West Dakin Street was burglarized between 3:30 p.m. and 7:50 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The woman reported that when she returned home she discovered that her jewelry box containing jewelry valued at more than $1,000 was missing, according to police.

A WOMAN reported that her apartment in the 6500 block of West Belmont Avenue was burglarized between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The woman reported that when she returned to the apartment she discovered that it was ransacked and several pieces of jewelry valued at $1,000 were missing, according to police. The woman reported that a neighbor told her a blue Nissan that did not belong to any of the tenants was parked in the rear of the building between 11 a.m. and noon, and a man was ringing doorbells, looking for someone that did not live in the building, police said.

TWENTY catalytic converter thefts were reported between 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 and 5:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Thefts were reported in the 5800 block of West Henderson Street, the 4900 block of North Menard Avenue, the 5100 block of West Addison Street, the 4700 block of West School Street, the 6300 block of West Raven Street, the 5700 block of North Austin Avenue, the 6800 block of North Overhill Avenue, twice in the 6200 block of West Cuyler Avenue, twice in the 3600 block of North Newcastle Avenue, in the 3500 block of North Nordica Avenue, the 6900 block of West Melrose Street, the 3400 block of North Oriole Avenue, the 3200 block of North Panama Avenue, the 3900 block of North Octavia Avenue, in the 5200 block of North Neenah Avenue, in the 3700 block of North Osceola Avenue, in the 6600 block of North Oketo Avenue and in the 6500 block of North Northwest Highway, according to police.

SEVENTEEN motor vehicle thefts were reported between midnight Friday, Oct. 7, and 6:40 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Thefts were reported in the 5100 block of North Lacrosse Avenue, the 4900 block of West School Street, in the 8500 block of West Higgins Road, the 6100 block of North Newark Avenue, the 5400 block of North New England Avenue, the 5400 block of North East River Road, the 4000 block of North Marmora Avenue, the 3300 block of North Leclaire Avenue, the 6700 block of North Keota Avenue, the 5100 block of West Cullom Avenue, the 4900 and 6000 blocks of West Henderson Street, the 5100 block of West Hutchinson Street, the 5100 block of West School Street, the 6600 block of North Hiawatha Avenue, in the 6100 block of West Melrose Street and in the 4300 block of North Meade Avenue, according to police.

17th CRIME

A MAN WAS SHOT shot at about 11:25 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the 4600 block of North Central Park Avenue, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

Officers discovered a 31-year-old man with a belt around his right arm and gunshot wounds to his right wrist and left knee, according to police. The man reported that he could not feel his right arm, so officers placed a tourniquet on his arm before paramedics treated him, police said.

The man reported that he did not know who shot him but officers saw a trail of blood through the gangway of the building, as well as inside of the building and on several parked cars on the street, according to police.

A witness reported that two men standing on the sidewalk in the 4600 block of North Central Park Avenue fired several shots into the gangway, ran away, stopped, returned and fired several more shots, police said.

One of the shooters was described as male, White/Hispanic, age 16 to 25, 5-6 and 130 pounds, with a long black ponytail, and wearing black pants and a black Nike or Adidas jacket with silver stripes on the side.

A WOMAN reported that a man attacked her at about 10:25 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in a parking lot in the 4200 block of North Cicero Avenue, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The 60-year-old woman reported that she was illegally parked in a handicap spot when a man became upset because he wanted to park there, according to police.

The woman reported that the man pounded on the hood of her vehicle, then attempted to get her license plate information so she blocked him from going to the front and the man pinned her against her car, police said. The woman reported that she pushed the man to the ground and fled, according to police.

The man was described as White, age 60 to 64, 5-0 and bald, wearing green sweatpants.

A MAN REPORTED that a man threatened him with an assault rifle in an apparent road rage incident at about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the 4800 block of North Kedzie Avenue according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The 21-year-old man reported that he was driving east on Irving Park Road and accidentally cut off the driver of a white Dodge sport utility vehicle off when he changed lanes to turn north on to Albany Avenue, according to police.

The man reported that the driver of the Dodge pulled beside him, began swearing at him and threw a bottle at his vehicle, police said.

The man reported that he drove away and that the Dodge followed him as he drove around the area, according to police.

The man reported that when he got in the left turn lane at the intersection of Kedzie and Lawrence the driver pulled the Dodge beside his vehicle, began yelling and swearing at him, pointed a black assault rifle and yelled that he was lucky he didn’t shoot him, police said.

The driver was described as male, White/Hispanic and age 19 to 21, and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

AN EMPLOYEE of B & L Automotive Repairs, 3830 N. Kedzie Ave., reported that four men stole a vehicle as he was bringing it out for a customer at about noon Wednesday, Oct. 12, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The employee reported that he was driving a customer’s gray 2019 Dodge Ram to the front when a man opened the door and pulled him from the vehicle in front of three other men, according to police.

The employee provided surveillance footage that showed the four men entered the business through the rear garage door and after one man took the Dodge the other three got into a black Lincoln MKX and followed the Dodge as the driver fled south on Kedzie Avenue, police said.

The men were described as Black, and wearing black ski masks, black hooded sweatshirts and black pants.

A MAN AND A WOMAN reported that they were carjacked between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in the 3800 block of West Lawrence Avenue, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The man reported that he was stopped in traffic in the 3800 block of Lawrence when three men surrounded the white 2013 Chrysler Town and Country he was driving, and one of them pointed a gun and told him and the woman to get out of the van, according to police. The man reported that the three men entered the vehicle and fled west on Lawrence, police said.

The man reported that the vehicle contained his cell phone, his wallet containing $1,000 cash and several tools, according to police.

The three men were described as age 25 to 30, 5-5 to 5-8 and 150 to 175 pounds, wearing black hooded sweatshirts and black pants.

EMPLOYEES of Dunkin’ Donuts and Jersey Mike’s, 4058 W. Peterson Ave., reported that the businesses were burglarized between 4:10 a.m. and 4:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

An employee of Dunkin’ reported that two people smashed the front glass window of the business but did not take anything, according to police. The employee provided surveillance footage of the incident, police said.

Officers discovered that the front glass door of Jersey Mike’s was smashed and two open cash registers were discovered behind the counter, according to police.

One of the people was described as wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark blue pants. The person offender was described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and white pants.

A MAN REPORTED that his apartment in the 4600 block of North Kasson Avenue was burglarized between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The man reported that when he returned to his apartment he discovered that the rear door was forced open and the rear door lock was damaged, according to police. The man reported that several items were missing, including $1,000 cash and the left shoes of two pairs of sneakers, police said.