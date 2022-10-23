Alley shooting, robbery inside a resident’s garage and home invasion reported in Portage Park area

A home invasion, a shooting in an alley and the strong-armed robbery of a 65-year-old woman inside her garage were among the recent crimes reported in the Portage Park area.

A 24-year-old man reported that he was shot in his right forearm at about 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, while he and two others were looking for his cat in an alley in the 5400 block of West Berenice Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The man told officers that a vehicle, described as a gray BMW, drove up in the alley and that he noticed a green laser being pointed toward him before he was shot, police said. The man was listed in good condition at Community First Medical Center, police said.

Three men reportedly forced their way into a home in the 4900 block of West Byron Street at 4:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, pushing a man and a woman around and stealing an undetermined amount of cash and jewelry, police said.

A woman suffered a broken finger when two assailants, who reportedly followed her home from the nearby Carnicerias Jimenez grocery store on Belmont Avenue, robbed her inside her garage at about 3 p.m. earlier in the week in the 5400 block of West Melrose Street, police said. The men, who were described as Hispanic, fled in a black pickup truck.

Her purse was reported stolen, police said.