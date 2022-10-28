Fourth-floor addition to residential building in Jefferson Park, truck rental parking in Norwood Park among area’s zoning-related proposals

by BRIAN NADIG

A fourth-floor addition to a multi-family building in Jefferson Park and the parking of rental trucks in a commercial lot in Norwood Park are among the recent zoning-related proposals on Chicago’s Far Northwest Side.

The Zoning Board of Appeals at its Oct. 21 meeting approved a variation request to expand by 956 square feet the floor area of an existing three-story, eight-unit residential building at 5552-56 W. Edmunds St. to allow for the proposed fourth-floor addition.

The addition would help facilitate some rooftop amenities, Alderman James Gardiner (45th) said. There are no plans to increase the number of living units in the building, he said.

The board also approved yard variations to allow for a second-floor addition and a new front porch for an existing one-story, single-family home at 6950 N. Oleander Ave. in Edison Park.

It also okayed a special use to allow an existing one-story garage to be expanded for a community center use for After School Matters Inc. at 3401-35 N. Cicero Ave. / 4758-74 W. Roscoe St. in the Portage Park area.

Meanwhile, an application has been filed to rezone from C1-1 to C2-1 a 16,500-square-foot parcel at 6008-16 N. Northwest Hwy. that includes nine surface parking spaces and a commercial building, whose uses include offices and a hair salon, according to the zoning application.

The rezoning is being sought to allow the continued outdoor storage of U-Haul rental trucks, according to 41st Ward Alderman Anthony Napolitano’s chief of staff Chris Vittorio. C1 zoning is not intended for outdoor storage.

The proposal will be brought before the 41st Ward Zoning Advisory Committee, which will make a recommendation to Napolitano.