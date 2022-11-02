Permits issued for single-family homes for Long-Argyle site in Jefferson Park; site has been undeveloped for about 20 years

by BRIAN NADIG

A series of a half-dozen or so single-family homes is coming to a longtime vacant Jefferson Park parcel at Argyle Street and Long Avenue, where a previous plan called for 48 apartments but Alderman James Gardiner (45th) had the property downzoned after the land went up for sale in 2021.

“This is perfect. It shows how we can come together as a community if we listen to each other and work together to help move the community forward,” Gardiner said.

Gardiner has said that the previous plan, calling for two four-story buildings with a total of 48 units, was not supported by the immediate neighbors and that he sought the downzoning to RS-3, which is intended primarily for single-family homes and two-flats, as a better fit for the neighborhood.

The site is across from the Jefferson Park Metra Station. While there are larger multi-family buildings on Northwest Highway near the train station, Argyle and other area side streets consist mostly of single-family homes and two- and-three flats.

Permits have been issued for two-story homes with rear garages, but additional details and the exact number of planned homes were not immediately available.

In the mid-2000s, single-family homes were planned for the parcel, which was once a storage yard for Cowhey cement, but they were never built, and about six years ago then-alderman John Arena had the property rezoned for multi-family construction.