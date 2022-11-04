Man in custody following catalytic converter theft attempt in Jefferson Park; guns recovered from fleeing vehicle

A man is in custody after two Chicago Police Department squad cars were struck by a fleeing vehicle following an attempted theft of a catalytic converter from a parked car at about 3:20 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, the 5500 block of North Long Avenue, according to the police.

Officers on patrol saw three men attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle and they began to flee in their car and struck two squad cars, according to CPD Office of News Affairs.

The offenders fled on foot, and one of the men was apprehended in the 5300 block of West Winona Street in Jefferson Park, with charges pending, police said.

The other two men have not been arrested, police said. Descriptions of the offenders were not available.

Several guns were found inside the car which the men had been riding in, police said.

One officer was treated and released from an area hospital after suffering minor injuries in the incident, according to police.

At least 70 catalytic converters thefts were reported stolen in the 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District in October, including 32 in one week.

Overall thefts in 2022 through Oct. 30 are up 45 percent in the district, from 609 to 885 when compared to the same period last year. Motor vehicle thefts are up 55 percent, from 226 to 350, according to police.

Police ask that residents keep their car doors locked and not to leave keys in the ignition in unattended vehicles.