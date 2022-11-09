Incumbents LaPointe, Kelly cruise to victory in Illinois House races; Martwick, Villivalam, Stephens go unopposed on the ballot

by BRIAN NADIG

For the most part awaiting Nov. 8 election results for Far Northwest Side races is devoid of suspense, as state senators Robert Martwick (D-10) and Ram Villivalam (D-8) and state Representative Brad Stephens (R-20) ran unopposed on the ballot and the challenger to state Representative Lindsey LaPointe (D-19) predicting he had no chance to win.

With about 95 percent of the precincts reporting, LaPointe was leading Republican Michael Harn by 18,137 to 8,387 votes, as she will be reelected for her second full term in the House. LaPointe, who lives in Jefferson Park and has worked as a social worker, was appointed to the position in 2019.

“Like I’m really going to win,” Harn, a veteran and union truck driver who lives in Portage Park, said of the solidly Democratic-majority district. “I’m just a protest vote.” The 19th District includes Portage Park, Old Irving Park, Jefferson Park and south Gladstone Park.

LaPointe has said that when she is not in Springfield, she spends as much time as possible attending community meeting and events so that she can talk directly to constituents and hear their concerns. “It doesn’t matter if you voted for me. I just want to get to know you, and I want you to know me,” LaPointe said.

One of the more anticipated races is in the 15th House District in which incumbent Mike Kelly, a Chicago firefighter, is running for the first time and is being challenged by Republican Mark Albers. Kelly was appointed to the position last year after John D’Amico retired.

The 15th District includes Edgebrook, Sauganash, Mayfair and north Gladstone Park. With about 80 percent of the precincts reporting, Kelly was the apparent winner, with 13,749 votes to 7,754 votes for Albers.

“I am grateful to everyone who supported me, and I look forward to continuing to represent the 15th District in Springfield. Since the beginning, my top priorities have been advocating for the resources our community needs to improve public safety, supporting our local schools and ensuring quality healthcare is affordable and accessible,” Kelly said Tuesday Night.

Also of note is the Cook County Ninth District race featuring Democrat Maggie Trevor versus Republican Matt Podgorski. Retiring from the seat is Republican Peter Silverstri. With about 90 percent of the precincts reporting, Podgorski was leading with 45,659 votes to 44,924 votes for Trevor.

Also on the county board, Commissioner Bridget Gainer (D-10) is facing a challenge from Republican Laura Mary Kotelman, and Commissioner Bridget Degnen (D-12) is facing a challenge from Republican Xiaoli “Alice” Hu. Both Gainer and Degnen had early leads and were expected to win.