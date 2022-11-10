Chick-fil-A to be built at Addison-Elston intersection on former New China Buffet site

by BRIAN NADIG

﻿A Chick-fil-A fast-food restaurant is coming to the Addison-Elston intersection on the site of the former New China Buffet.

A construction permit for the project was issued Friday, Oct. 28. It calls for a one-story restaurant and 43 on-site parking spaces at 3246 W. Addison St. on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

Chick-fil-A specializes in chicken sandwiches, waffle fries and grilled and fried chicken nuggets. It has about 2,800 locations.

Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed on Sundays.

The company owners have made headlines in the past, speaking out against gay marriage, but in 2019 it announced that it would stop making donations to two charities with histories of opposing same-sex marriage.