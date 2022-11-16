Stop work order on former Sears site at Six Corners lifted, Ald. Gardiner reports

by BRIAN NADIG

Construction crews are back at the Sears Six Corners redevelopment site after a stop work order reportedly was lifted, although the permit for the building of the planned 206 apartments is still pending.

Alderman James Gardiner (45th) announced at the Nov. 14 meeting of the Old Irving Park Association that the stop work order, which had been in place since Aug. 23, was lifted on Friday, Nov. 11.

“We’re very excited about that. It’s roughy a $100 million development, and it’s going to be a needed shot in the arm for the Six Corners community,” Gardiner said.

Gardiner said after the meeting that it is his understanding “none of the work (done without a permit) has to be removed. It’s met code.”

Plans call for a portion of the former Sears store, which opened in 1938, to be reused, with a fifth-floor addition. The ground floor will feature a Target department store.

Some demolition work on the corner facade of the former Sears was being done on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The stop work order was issued shortly after beams were installed on top of the former Sears store.

“The Department of Buildings takes public safety and quality of life issues very seriously. Today (Aug. 23) the Department inspected a development at 4714 W. Irving Park Road and found significant structural and mechanical work being performed without the necessary permits.

“The work far exceeds the interior demolition work being performed under separate permits. A stop work order was issued immediately. In the interest of safety of workers and the public no work may be performed until all necessary permits are obtained and all other remedial issues are resolved,” a department spokesperson said last summer.

In 2021 a stop work order also was issued to Novak Construction for the site due to demolition work reportedly being done without the proper permit.

Also in the area, GW Properties reports that a revised plan for the former Peoples Gas site at Irving Park Road and Kilpatrick Avenue could be ready in about 45 days. Stores and apartments have been proposed.