Armed carjacking, other robbery reported near each other early Thursday in Jefferson Park

by BRIAN NADIG

A group of armed assailants may be responsible for two reported robberies, including a vehicular hijacking, between 1:30 and 1:40 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, in Jefferson Park, according to Chicago police.

A 46-year-old man was sitting in his 2021 black Toyota sedan in the 4900 block of West Lawrence Avenue when five men, described as Black and wearing dark clothing and ski masks, exited a white SUV armed with handguns, according to police. The offenders then forced the man out of his vehicle and took his wallet before fleeing in his vehicle, police said.

A 29-year-old man reported that he was in his vehicle near a friend’s home in the 4800 block of West Ainslie Street when five men, described as Black, age 20 to 30, and wearing dark clothing and ski masks, exited a dark-colored SUV and a white SUV armed with handguns, police said.

The assailants reportedly demanded that the man exit his vehicle and empty his pockets, police said.

The assailants took the man’s wallet before fleeing, police said. The man reported he was hit in his head during the incident but refused medical treatment, police said.

An additional three men and two women reportedly were in the vehicles being driven by the offenders but did not exit, police said.

There have been no arrests in these incidents, and Area Five detectives are investigating, police said.

The robberies occurred near entrance ramps to both the Edens and Kennedy expressways.

Police have said that neighborhoods near entrance ramps may be targeted more frequently by criminals because the ramps help facilitate a quick getaway. As a result, an increasing number of Police Observation Device cameras are being installed in these areas.

There have been other similar robberies reported on the Northwest Side in recent days, according to police.

The number of reported robberies in the 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District through Nov. 13 in 2022 is 106 compared to 98 during the same period last year, according to police.