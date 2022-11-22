Taco joint reportedly eyed for former Susie’s Drive Thru on Montrose Avenue in Mayfair

by BRIAN NADIG

Renovations are in the works for a reported taco eatery at the former Susie’s Drive Thru at 4126-30 W. Montrose Ave. that recently closed after nearly 50 years in business.

It was reported at the Nov. 10 virtual meeting of the Mayfair Civic Association that a construction permit for improvements to the building had been issued. A worker on the site said that a taco restaurant was planned.

The permit calls for replacing drywall on the ceiling and walls, replacing flooring and tile, and painting, according to the city Department of Buildings. The property was sold in late September to Montrose RE Holdings LLC, according to county records.

The 600-square-foot restaurant appeared to have undergone few changes in the 50 years, making it an iconic landmark that was well-known for its fries, wide variety of milkshakes and long hours. The parcel is zoned RS-3 for single-family homes and two-flats, which could require a new business use on the property to seek zoning relief.

Alderman Samantha Nugent (39th) told the association that her office would notify the group when additional information about a potential new business on the site becomes available.

It also was reported that a permit has been issued to renovate the first floor of a two-story commercial building at 4433 N. Elston Ave. into an artist work/live space and to renovate the second floor for a residential unit. It is a reinstatement of a permit previously issued for the site, where a floral design company was once located.

Also at the meeting, Nugent said that the annual 39th Ward participatory budgeting process will be beginning soon. Under the process, a community vote is held to decide how a portion of the ward’s discretionary funds, which are intended for infrastructure improvements, will be spent.

Association president Ron Duplack said that there may be more delays in finding a sculpture for Mayfair Park, 4550 W. Sunnyside Ave., but the plans call for the association and park advisory council to share in the rental costs of the artwork.

Also speaking at the meeting was U.S. Representative Mike Quigley (D-5), who discussed passport and other constituent services provided by his office.

Quigley urges residents to check the expiration date on their passports given that many people did not have a need for the document during the pandemic. “If it expires within six months, you’re not getting on that plane,” he said.

Tours of the U.S. Capitol can be requested through Quigley’s office at quigleyforms.house.gov