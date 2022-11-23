Man shot reportedly on Devon Avenue

by CYRYL JAKUBOWSKI

A man reported that he was shot at about 3 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in the 5800 block of West Devon Avenue near Caldwell Avenue in Edgebrook, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 30-year-old man reported that while driving west on Devon a white sport utility vehicle approached him and occupants yelled “unintelligible comments” at him and when he said “What’s up?” the car followed him and passed him when he stopped at a light, according to police.

The man reported that as the car passed someone fired two shots and his legs began to feel warm and he realized he had suffered gunshot wounds to both thighs, according to police.

The man reported that he drove to a Walgreens in Niles at Touhy Avenue and Carpenter Road to get first aid supplies but due to pain he drove himself to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and was listed in good condition, police said.

The occupants of the white SUV were described as a male Black, a male White/Hispanic and a female.

The man reportedly told police at the hospital that the shooting may have occurred farther east toward Lincolnwood, police said.

Lincolnwood police said they did not find any evidence that a shooting occurred in the village and the man refused to return their calls. Two bullets holes were discovered on the man’s vehicle, Chicago police said.