Sposato (38th), Nugent (39th) among those Far NW Side alderpersons endorsed by SEIU

by BRIAN NADIG

The Service Employees International Union Local 1, which represents thousands of property service workers throughout Chicago and the Midwest, has endorsed several Far Northwest Side alderpersons for re-election, although it made no endorsement in the 41st and 45th ward races.

"Local 1 is proud to endorse progressive candidates who will continue to fight for Chicago’s working families – no matter their background or where they live," said SEIU Local 1 President Genie Kastrup. "These candidates have a bold vision of strengthening the working class and fighting to uphold the strong labor standard that Local 1 workers have fought long and hard for."

Those area alderpersons who were endorsed are Nicholas Sposato (38th), Samantha Nugent (39th), Debra Silverstein (50th), Chris Taliaferro (29th), Felix Cardona (31st), Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez (33rd), Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) and Andre Vasquez (40th).

Sposato is arguably the most conservative member of the City Council, known at times to publicly praise former President Donald Trump, but has described himself as liberal on union issues. He was once a member of the council’s Progressive Caucus.

Sposato faces five challengers in the Feb.28 municipal election.