Clarendale Six Corners donates $100,000 for scholarships, extracurricular activities at Schurz High School 

Pictured are (from left) Clarendale Six Corners executive director Amelia Howard, Tara Tidwell Cullen from Friends of Schurz, Clarendale Six Corners associate executive director Paul Lloyd and Schurz principal Heidy Moran. (photo by William Swanson)



by BRIAN NADIG



Six Corners Clarendale is donating $100,000 for scholarship and educational support, including extracurricular activities, for students at Schurz High School, 3601 N. Milwaukee Ave., in Portage Park.

The 10-story Clarendale complex is under construction at Irving Park Road and Milwaukee Avenue and is expected to open next spring. It will feature 258 apartments and ground-floor retail. Plans for the donation, which project officials said is the largest single-time donation in school history, was announced by Alderman James Gardiner (45th) during the zoning process for the development.

The scholarship application period will be open to students in early 2023. A selection committee will meet to review applications and award funding, beginning with 2023 graduates.

This donation is being made in collaboration with Ryan Companies US, Inc., a national commercial real estate solutions provider which served as designer, developer and general contractor of the Six Corners revitalization project, which has been in the works for about five years.

“As experts in senior care, Clarendale Six Corners is committed to taking care of loved ones, keeping families together and strengthening the local community,” said Clarendale Six Corners executive director Amelia Howard.

The check was presented to the Friends of Schurz before the school’s holiday concert on Dec. 14.

For more information on the senior living complex, visit www.clarendalesixcorners.com or call 773-299-1874. An informational center is located at 4004 N. Cicero Ave.

