Local Crime Watch 12-17

A man reported that he was robbed at about 4:40 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, in the 4000 block of North Central Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 39-year-old man reported that he was walking when a black sport utility vehicle with two male occupants stopped next to him, and the passenger exited, pointed a black and silver handgun, demanded his belongings, told him to not look at his face and to get on the ground, according to police. The man reported that the man took his wallet and backpack containing $40 in cash, various IDs and work related items, police said. Police observation device cameras captured footage of the robbery, according to police.

The man with the gun was described as Black, 5-6 and 140 pounds, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.

A man reported that he was threatened with a gun at about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, during an attempted catalytic converter theft in the 5100 block of North Nordica Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The man reported that he saw three men jacking up his neighbor’s vehicle and when he confronted them, one of the men pulled out a handgun and held it by his side, which the man took as a threat, according to police. The man reported that the other two men retrieved the jack and fled to a dark gray BMW sedan, police said. The owner of the vehicle reported that one of the exhaust pipes was cut during the attempted theft and caused damage, according to police

The three men were only described as Black and age 18 to 25.

A man reported that he was robbed at about 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, in the 5300 block of West Berenice Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 71-year-old man reported that he was loading his vehicle when a smaller black sport utility vehicle driving south on Long Avenue stopped, reversed and a man wearing a black face mask exited and pointed a handgun at his neck and demanded his bank card and PIN, according to police. The man reported that he gave the man his card and the man told him to get on the ground, police said.

The man reported that the men fled in the SUV and he was not injured, according to police.

Employees of the Jewel-Osco store, 7342 W. Foster Ave., reported that the store was robbed at about 10:20 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, according to the Chicago Police Department Office of News Affairs.

An unknown offender entered the store and displayed a firearm and began taking merchandise off the shelves, according to police.

The offender then fired one round before running southbound from the store and getting into a waiting black vehicle, police said. No one was injured and minor damage was reported to the store’s ceiling and floor.

A weapon and some proceeds were recovered near the scene. Area Five detectives are investigating, police said.

A man reported that he was attacked at about 6:40 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, in the 4800 block of North Lipps Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The man reported that he was walking when a man exited a white Dodge Caravan, approached him and they exchanged words, according to police. The man reported that the driver of the Dodge then got an unknown object from his vehicle and hit him twice in the back of the head, then fled south, police said. The man was transported to Community First Medical Center, where he was treated for cuts and scrapes to the back of his head, according to police.

The driver of the Dodge was described as male, White/Hispanic and age 19 to 29.

Shots were fired in the 6200 block of West Raven Street at about midnight Saturday, Dec. 10, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

A man reported that he discovered eight spent shell casings near the rear fence of his home, according to police. A woman reported that she heard approximately 10 shots fired and saw a dark-colored vehicle and either a gold or silver vehicle, described as possibly a Nissan or Toyota, make U-turns, then drive south on Milwaukee Avenue, police said.

An employee of a day care and kindergarten center in the 6100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue reported that a bullet went through a window and struck a wall of the business between 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 7 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The employee reported that the bullet hole was found in a window along West Holbrook Street, according to police. No injuries were reported, police said

An employee of Convenient Foods, 7319 W. Irving Park Road, reported that the business was burglarized at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The employee reported that surveillance footage showed that a black Honda sedan and an Audi sedan parked near the front door, and five people exited and one of them used some sort of tool to smash the front glass door and all entered the store, according to police.

The employee reported that 3 cases of tequila valued at $2,250 and five cases of cognac valued at $3,750 were missing, police said.

Descriptions of the five people were not provided.

Twenty-three catalytic converter thefts were reported in the area between 5 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 and about 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, according to 16 th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Thefts were reported in the 3500 and 5100 blocks of North Marmora Avenue, the 5400 and 5500 blocks of North Lotus Avenue, the 6600 block of West Raven Street, the 4900 block of West Warwick Avenue, twice in the 5600 block of West Gunnison Street, the 5700 block of West Wilson Avenue, the 5600 block of West School Street, the 5200 block of West Windsor Avenue, the 6000 block of West Henderson Street, the 4900, 5200 and 5300 blocks of West Belle Plaine Avenue, according to police,

Also, in the 4800 and 6000 blocks of West Eddy Street, the 7600 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue, the 7100 block of West Berwyn Avenue, the 5300 block of North Lynch Avenue, the 5400 block of West Dakin Street, in the 4100 block of North Mango Avenue and in the 4100 block of North Lavergne Avenue, according to police.

A man was arrested and charged with hate crimes after he allegedly stood outside of Bais Yaakov High School, 5800 N. Kimball Ave., made a Nazi salute with his right hand, yelled “Heil Hitler” several times and threatened to kill several people at about 10:50 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

Officers responded to a disturbance and discovered a man standing on the sidewalk making a Nazi salute with his hand, repeatedly yelling “Heil Hitler” at a man standing on the school side of a locked gate, according to police. The man who was being yelled at reported that the man threatened him by saying, “I’m gonna put you in the gas chamber and burn you like the Nazis did. I’m going to kill you like the Nazis did,” according to police.

Officers placed the man into custody on signed complaints for assault, police said.

The suspect was identified by police as Jay Bollyn, age 69, of the 400 block of Freemont Street, Elgin.

A man was shot at about 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, while he was driving in the 4300 block of North Kostner Avenue, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The 26-year-old man reported that he exited the Kennedy Expressway when two vehicles that were chasing each other cut him off, according to police.

The man reported that he heard what he thought were firecrackers and realized he was shot on the top of his head, police said. The man was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was treated and listed in stable condition, according to police. Descriptions of the shooter s were not provided.

A man reported that he was robbed and cut on his face at about 11:10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, in the 3500 block of North Kimball Avenue, according to 17th (Albany Park) police.

The man reported that he parked a box truck, walked to Bank of America, 3260 W. Belmont Ave., and returned through the underpass in the 3500 block of North Kimball Avenue when a person approached him with a knife and demanded his property, according to police. The man reported that the person cut the left side of his face and his left hand with the knife so he gave them his wallet containing $80 cash, police said.

The person was described only as wearing a black face mask.

A man reported that he was robbed at about 3:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, in the 3100 block of West Leland Avenue, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The man reported that he was loading his vehicle when a silver sedan boxed his vehicle in and three men approached him carrying a handgun and a “small machine gun,” then demanded his belongings, according to police.

The man reported that the man with the machine gun went through his pockets, took his wallet containing $40 cash, IDs and bank cards, then punched him in the left side of the face, police said. The man reported that the three men then got back into the silver sedan and fled west on Leland towards Kedzie, according to police.

The three men were described as Black, age 23 to 27, 5-10 to 5-11 and 165 pounds, wearing black hooded sweatshirts and black pants.

Three women and a man reported that they were robbed at about 3:55 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, in the 3100 block of West Grace Street, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

A 36-year-old woman reported that the group was walking east on Grace when a silver sedan stopped, four men exited, with one man holding a handgun and another man holding a long rifle, according to police. The woman reported that the men demanded their cell phones and cash so they all gave the men their phones but said they did not have any cash, and that she was attacked, police said.

The woman reported that she was unsure if she was shot or pistol-whipped but reported that she fell to the ground with a laceration to the left side of her forehead, according to police. The woman was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and treated for minor wounds, police said. The men were described as Black and age 20 to 30.

A food delivery driver reported that he was robbed at about 4 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, in the 4600 block of North Kedzie Avenue, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The driver reported that he was making a delivery when three men ran up to his car and demanded his phone and wallet, according to police.

The man reported that two of the men were armed with handguns and the third was armed with an “Uzi-type” submachine gun, police said.

The driver reported that he gave the men his cell phone and wallet containing various IDs, and they fled to a silver Hyundai sedan, according to police.