Alderman Gardiner to hold Dec. 29 community meeting in response to reported gunshots near Cicero & Pensacola avenues in Portage Park area

by BRIAN NADIG

Alderman James Gardiner (45th) will hold a public safety meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Saint John’s Lutheran Church, 4939 W. Montrose Ave., in response to recent reports of gunfire near Cicero and Pensacola avenues.

Several Portage-Jefferson Park area residents reported that they were awakened by gunfire at about 3 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, and that the gunshots appeared to stem from two vehicles chasing each other on Cicero Avenue.

Officers responded to a shots fired call with no reported injuries or reported damage. A vehicle with stolen plates was recovered and towed,” the Chicago Police Department’s News Affairs office said in a statement.

There also were no arrests made in connection with the incident, according to police.

A resident said that a man, possibly a passer-by, hid in bushes during the incident and later received medical treatment for a hand injury.

Gardiner said that he called the meeting in response to the Dec. 22 gunshots and other incidents.

Gardiner said that he wants to make sure “the hierarchy” of the police department understands the community’s concerns, including the need for more crime-fighting resources in the area. There has been “a rash of gun violence,” he said.

Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott, Deputy Chief of Area Five Rob Nieves, 16th (Jefferson Park) District Commander Heather Daniel and District Captain Mike Barz are expected to attend the meeting, according to Gardiner’s office.

The meeting will be held in the gym, and parking is available in the lot at Montrose and Lavergne avenues.

