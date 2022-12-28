Safety meeting set after gunfire on Cicero Ave.

Alderman James Gardiner (45th) will hold a public safety meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Saint John’s Lutheran Church, 4939 W. Montrose Ave., in response to recent reports of gunfire near Cicero and Pensacola avenues.

Several residents reported that they were awakened by gunfire at about 3 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, and that gunshots appeared to be related from two vehicles chasing each other on Cicero Avenue.

Officers discovered a loaded rifle on the ground in the 4700 block of West Pensacola Avenue and searched the area for possible offenders, police said.

A 23-year-old man was questioned and reported that two men in a gray vehicle yelled gang slogans, made a U-turn and fired several shots in his direction, police said.

The man was transported to Community First Medical Center, where he was treated for hand injuries while trying to jump over a fence, according to police.

Officers recovered one fired bullet, three live rifle rounds, 16 spent 9-millimeter shell casings and two containers of suspected drugs from the street, police said.

A gray Audi A4 was found abandoned, facing east in the 4800 block of North Cicero Avenue, a few minutes after the shots were reported fired, police said.

Gardiner said that he called the meeting in response to the Dec. 22 gunshots and other incidents.

Gardiner said that he wants to make sure “the hierarchy” of the police department understands the community’s concerns, including the need for more crime-fighting resources in the area. There has been “a rash of gun violence,” he said.

Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott, Deputy Chief of Area Five Rob Nieves, 16th (Jefferson Park) District Commander Heather Daniel and District Captain Mike Barz are expected to attend the meeting, according to Gardiner’s office.