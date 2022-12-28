Speed cameras installed

by BRIAN NADIG

Speed cameras have been installed near Austin Foster Park, 6020 W. Foster Ave., and Thuis Park, 4759 N. Lavergne Ave., in Jefferson Park.

Alderman James Gardiner (45th) said that some residents requested the camera on Foster due to speeding vehicles exiting the Kennedy Expressway at Foster Avenue.

“If it saves one life, it’s worth it,” Gardiner said.

In addition, a speed camera in the 4800 block of Lawrence Avenue was relocated about a block west to Thuis Park in response to concerns that the speed camera in the 4800 block of Lawrence was not next to a park or school.

The city Department of Transportation had argued that the camera was near Ashmore Park, 4807 W. Gunnison St., but there is a speed camera on North Cicero Avenue much closer to the park than the one on Lawrence, Gardiner said.

A dog recently was killed while a woman was waking it across the street near Thuis, Gardiner said.

The camera hours will be in effect 7 days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., which are the regular operating hours for the parks.

Under city policy, only written warnings are supposed to be issued during the first 30 days of a new speed camera. After that, a warning will be issued for the first violation, followed by a $35 ticket for vehicles traveling 6 to 10 mph over the speed limit and $100 fines for those 11 or more miles over the speed limit.