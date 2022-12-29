Zoning proposal calls for breakfast eatery to open inside former Fannie’s location near Montrose & Milwaukee avenues in Jefferson Park

by BRIAN NADIG

A zoning proposal calls for a breakfast eatery to open inside the former Fannie’s cafe and bakery at 5040 N. Montrose Ave., according to Alderman James Gardiner (45th).

Initial feedback on the plan has been positive, but the proposal will not move forward until after a community meeting on the proposal is held in the next couple of weeks to allow for additional input from the community, Gardiner said.

“This fits in with the overall goal of more businesses, especially restaurants,” in the community, Gardiner said. The restaurant would be within walking distance for many residents in Jefferson Park and Portage, including the nearby mixed-use building that is planned for a vacant parcel at 4415 N. Milwaukee Ave., he said.

The proposal calls for the the site to be rezoned from B1-1 to B3-1 to allow for a “general” instead of a “limited” restaurant.

Under the existing B1-1 zoning, the serving of liquor would be limited to the dining room, but under B3-1 there could be a bar where customers would be able to have a drink while waiting for a table, Gardiner said.

Under the criteria of the incidental liquor license that the restaurant is seeking, most of its revenue would have to come from food sales. The license would allow for the serving of popular brunch beverages such as mimosas and Bloody Mary drinks, project officials said.

Tentative hours would be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, with the restaurant closed on Mondays.

For years residents have been calling for more brunch-style restaurants in the area.

Project officials have said that there are no plans to lease the restaurant out at night for parties.

Customers would be allowed to park in a lot behind the restaurant.