Update: Foundation work starts on single-family home development at Long & Argyle in Jefferson Park

(photo by Kurt Kuhlman)

﻿by BRIAN NADIG

The foundation for the first of nine single-family homes planned for a longtime vacant parcel at Argyle Street and Long Avenue in Jefferson Park was recently poured.

At the request of the Jefferson Park Neighborhood Association, Alderman James Gardiner (45th) had the property downzoned after the land went up for sale in 2021. A 48-unit apartments complexed had been planned, but it never materialized after years of delays.

“This is perfect. It shows how we can come together as a community if we listen to each other and work together to help move the community forward,” Gardiner said in November when news of the single-family development was first published.

Gardiner has said that the previous four-story apartment plan was not supported by the immediate neighbors and that he sought the downzoning from RM-5 to to the more restrictive RS-3, which is intended primarily for single-family homes and two-flats, because it is a better fit for the neighborhood.

The approximately 28,000-square-foot-site is across from the Jefferson Park Metra Station, 5020 N. Northwest Hwy., and consists of a former Cowhey cement truck storage yard at 5340-56 W. Argyle St. and and an adjacent lot at 5338 W. Argyle St., where a two-flat once stood.

While there are larger multi-family buildings on Northwest Highway near the train station, Argyle and other area side streets consist mostly of single-family homes and two- and-three flats.

The planned homes will measure about 2,100-square-feet and include rear garages.

In the mid-2000s, single-family homes were planned for the parcel, but they were never built, and six years ago then-alderman John Arena had the property rezoned for multi-family construction.

The site has remained undeveloped since Cowhey closed about 20 years ago.

The Chicago-based MK Construction is the developer.