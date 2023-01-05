Entire stop work order lifted for Six Corners Sears redevelopment project, as fifth-floor beams installed without permit can remain following structural review 

by BRIAN NADIG

The stop work order issued in August for the Sears at Six Corners redevelopment project was completely lifted last month, clearing the way for work on the fifth-floor addition to start up again.

It has been determined the installation of steel beams that was done without a construction permit on the fifth floor is “proper” and will not have to be removed and reinstalled, according to the city Department of Buildings.

Some work had already been allowed to restart in the fall following the issuance of a stop work order on Aug. 23. At the time no permit had been issued for the construction of the planned 206-unit apartment building and ground-floor Target department store.

The buildings department had been working with a structural engineering company to review the work which developer Novak Construction and its subcontractors had performed without a permit, which was eventually issued on Nov. 30. The steel beams were the last of the work that needed to be reviewed to ensure that all safety and other technical requirements of the building code were met.

The cost of the structural company’s review is being paid for by Novak, according to the department.

A portion of the former Sears building is being reused as part of the redevelopment project. The store has opened opened in 1938 and closed in 2018.

A stop work order also was issued while some of the former store was being demolished due to a permit issue.