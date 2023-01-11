Northwest Side ‘Crime Watch’

A man reported that he was robbed at about 3:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, in the 3200 block of North Lockwood Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 33-year-old man reported that he was riding his motorbike when a white Dodge Durango pulled up beside him and a man exited the rear passenger seat, pointed a gun at him and demanded money, according to police. The man reported that he gave the man $300 in cash and the man got back into the Durango and the vehicle fled north on Lockwood, police said.

The man reported that he chased after the Durango until the man in the car fired several shots at him, according to police.

The man was described as either Middle Eastern or Asian and age 20 to 29. The driver of the Durango was described as male, White/Hispanic, age 20 to 29, with a face tattoo.

An employee of 7-Eleven, 4859 N. Milwaukee Ave., reported that the store was robbed at gunpoint at about 9:25 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The employee reported that a man standing in line pulled out a gun so he ran to the back of the store and locked the door, according to police.

The employee provided surveillance footage that showed the man with the gun jumped over the counter, removed the cash drawer, jumped back over the counter and fled to a white sport utility vehicle, police said.

The employee reported that less than $200 in cash was taken and no injuries were reported, police said.

The man was described as age 30 to 38 and 180 to 200 pounds, and wearing a black ski mask, black sunglasses, red jacket

A woman was stabbed at about 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, in the 5300 block of West Lawrence Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 42-year-old woman reported that she was walking out of a store when she felt someone pulling at her purse, according to police. The woman reported that when she pulled back, she was stabbed in the thigh of her right leg, police said. The woman reported that the person who stabbed her was not able to get her purse and she saw two people as they fled to a silver or gold vehicle, which fled west on Lawrence Avenue, according to police.

The woman was transported to Saint Francis Hospital, where she was treated in good condition, police said.

The assailant was described as female, Black and age 45 to 55.

A woman was stabbed at about 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, in the 4500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 43-year-old woman reported that she was walking north on Milwaukee Avenue when she saw that a vehicle made an abrupt U-turn, parked next to her facing northbound on Milwaukee, and someone exited the vehicle and ran up behind her, according to police.

The woman reported that she felt a sharp object poke her in the back, turned around and saw a woman holding an unknown object in her hand, police said. The woman reported that the woman said, “You’re lucky your jacket’s so thick,” got into a red four-door vehicle and the vehicle fled, according to police.

The woman was described as Black, age 30 to 40, wearing a white surgical mask and a black jacket.

A man reported that a man fired several shots at him at about 8:10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, in the 5700 block of West Belmont Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 33-year-old man reported that he was walking west on the sidewalk when two men drove up in a silver or gray truck with black tinted windows and one of them called for him to come near, according to police.

The man reported that one of the men pulled out a gun and fired several shots at him, then both men fled north on Mango Avenue in the vehicle, police said.

The man that fired the gun was described as Black and 5-9 to 5-10, wearing a white shirt and gray sweatpants.

Two men reported that shots were fired at their vehicle at about 11:55 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, in the 5400 block of West Montrose Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

A 21-year-old man reported that he and a passenger were stopped at the intersection of Linder and Montrose Avenues, facing south, according to police. The man reported that the light turned green but as he started driving north he noticed a blue Hyundai sport utility vehicle was speeding east on Montrose Avenue and did not appear to be slowing down for the red light so he waited for the vehicle to pass, police said.

The man reported that as the vehicle passed the intersection, the rear passenger door opened while the vehicle was in motion and someone fired two shots in their direction, according to police.

Shots were fired in the 5200 block of West Belmont Avenue at about 1:05 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, then again between 3:15 a.m. and 3:45 a.m., according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Officers responded after a shot spotter detected shots were fired at about 1:05 a.m. and recovered 11 spent 9-millimeter shell casings from the street, according to police. Officers noted that a silver Jeep with stolen license plates fled from the location, police said.

A woman reported that she heard five to six shots fired at about 12:55 a.m. and another two to three shots fired at about 3:15 a.m., according to police. Officers noted that there were three bullet holes in the double pane glass window of the woman’s second-floor apartment in the 5200 block of Belmont, as well as damage to her living room drapes and ceiling, police said.

A man reported that he heard shots fired at about 3:45 a.m. and two bullets struck his living room windows and ceiling, according to police. Officers recovered 2 spent 9-millimeter shell casings from the street, police said. Detailed descriptions of the shooter or shooters were not provided.

A man reported that someone attempted to burglarize his home in the 6200 block of North Le Mai Avenue between 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, and 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The man reported that he returned to his home and discovered pry marks on the front door, according to police. The man reported that the person did not enter his home and no valuables were missing, police said.

A man reported that a home in the 5000 block of West Ainslie Avenue was burglarized between 4:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The man reported that he drove past a relatives’ home when he discovered that the front door was wide open, according to police. The man reported that he went to the backyard and noticed the rear door was forced open, with apparent pry mark damage, police said. The man reported that the home was ransacked and several items were missing, including $1,000 in cash and various pieces of jewelry, according to police.

A man reported that the garage of his home in the 3400 block of North Ottawa Avenue was burglarized between 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, and 8:15 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The man reported that he let his dog out and realized the rear gate to his yard was open, according to police. The man reported that when he went looking for the dog, he realized the side door of the garage had been forced open and a children’s electric motorcycle valued at $300 was missing, police said.

Two men were shot in the 3600 block of North Avondale Avenue at about 2 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, according to the Chicago Police Department Office of News Affairs.

The 45-year-old men reported that they were sitting in a parked tow truck when someone driving a dark-colored sport utility vehicle fired several shots at them, according to police.

One man was shot in the stomach and was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

The other man was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition with a graze wound to his head, according to police.

A man was stabbed at about 1:05 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, in the 4400 block of North Drake Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department Office of News Affairs.

The 50-year-old man reported that he was in an argument on the street with someone he knew when the person pulled out a knife and stabbed him on the left side of the neck, according to police.

The man was transported Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition with a puncture wound, police said.

The man who stabbed him was placed into custody and a knife was recovered at the scene, according to police.

The incident is still under investigation, police said.

An employee of Dunkin’ Donuts, 3401 W. Peterson Ave., reported that two men robbed the restaurant at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The employee reported that two men entered the business wearing ski masks and demanded that employees open the register multiple times, according to police.

The employee reported the men took $8,000 in cash and fled to a white sport utility vehicle, which fled north on Kimball Avenue, police said.

The two men were described as Black, age 20 to 25, 5-10 to 6-0 and 140 to 150 pounds, and wearing black ski masks and black jackets.

One of the men was described as wearing gray jeans and the other man was described as wearing light blue jeans and tan boots.

A couple reported that their home in the 5100 block of North Troy Street was burglarized between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The man reported that the couple returned home and discovered that several items were missing, including $100 in cash, a 5-gallon jug containing approximately $500 in coins and several pieces of jewelry with an unlisted value, according to police.

Shots were fired in the 3800 block of North Albany Avenue at about 1:50 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired and discovered 3 spent 9-millimeter shell casings in the middle of the intersection of North Albany Avenue and West Grace Street, according to police. No injuries or property damage were reported, police said.

A man reported at about 11:50 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, that he was the victim of fraud after the payee and dollar amount were changed on a check he mailed at about Sunday, Dec. 4, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The man reported that he mailed a check for $158.57 to the utility company at a mailbox near Sauganash Park, 5861 N. Kostner Ave., and when he saw his bank statement, he realized that the payee was changed and the amount was changed to $9,300, according to police.

A woman reported at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, that she was the victim of fraud after the payee was changed on a check that she mailed on Nov. 22 from the U.S. Post Office location at 3401 W. Devon Ave., according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The woman reported that she mailed a check for $5,667 and when she saw her bank statement, she realized the payee was changed to a woman located in Louisville, KY, according to police.

The woman provided the name and address of the fraudulent recipient, police said.