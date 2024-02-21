Works of WWII veteran Morton Levin featured through June 15 at National Veterans Art Museum at Six Corners in Chicago

by BRIAN NADIG

A new exhibition featuring the artworks of World II veteran Morton Levin runs through June 15 at the National Veterans Art Museum, 4041 N. Milwaukee Ave., in the Six Corners commercial district.

The exhibition highlights a selection of the artist’s works from the 1930s through 2005. It includes paintings, etchings, woodcuts and drawings, and a free reception in honor of the collection and artist will be held Saturday evening, March 16.

“Every time I look at it, I see something new,” NVAM executive director Giselle Futrell said of the collection, which is on loan from the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art in Great Falls, Montana. The exhibit is named “IL Maestro! Works by Morton Levin: A Centennial Celebration.”

The collection shows how Levin’s experiences affected his art, including the dark side of war and then a happier time when he was married to Alanna Zrimsek, who will be attending the March 16 reception at the veterans museum. Levin died at age 96 in 2020.

His works “represent the fracturing of humanity that happened during (the war) and piecing back together,” Futrell said. “After the war he studied with French surrealist painters. You can see that influence.”

His works show a lot of variety, from capturing the darkness of the beaches of Normandy during D-Day to “bursts of colors”reflecting better times, Futrell said.

Levin, who grew up in the New York area, started painting around age 9, Futrell said. “His uncle was an artist, and part of it was his influence, and he just stuck with it, and people called him a prodigy.”

The Square and NVAM credit Zrimsek for making the exhibition possible.

“It is because of her urgency, zest for life and deep love for Morton Levin that this exhibition has come to fruition. As Levin’s friend, lover and life partner, Alanna is the expert on Levin’s life and work as an artist,” said Nicole Maria Evans, curator of Exhibitions & Collections at The Square in Great Falls.

One of Levin’s paintings features a portrait of Alanna and a self-portrait of himself, along with a recreation of his first painting that he made as a child in the background, according to Futrell.

The March 16 reception, which is co-sponsored by the Rabb Family Foundation, will start at 5:30 p.m. and include a film screening, a curator’s lecture, a reception and a tour. To make a reservation for the free reception, visit www.NVAM.org (reservations are required)

The veterans museum is open from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and admission is free. The museum also will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, as part of an open house for the building the museum is housed in. The Portage Arts Lofts also is home to the Filament and Gift theaters, Chicago Ballet Center and Wildlight Yoga.

The veterans museum, which was founded by the Vietnam Veterans Art Group, opened about 25 years ago at 1801 S. Indiana Ave. before later relocating to Six Corners. Plans call for it to move in the next year to 5411 W. Higgins Ave. in Jefferson Park.

For more information, call 312-326-0270 or email engage@nvam.org.