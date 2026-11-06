16th District officers present Stock School student with new bench after original goes missing

by BRIAN NADIG

A metal bench that Stock School student Cal Cartwright loved sitting on while waiting for the school bus went missing from the front of his home.

It’s not clear who took it but thanks to 16th (Jefferson Park) District community policing officers Raquel Altruz and Jackie Torres, the pre-k student got a new bench on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 3.

“Cal was super excited” when he saw the bench, and his entire family was overjoyed, Altruz said.

The Cartwright’s home on Sayre Avenue is located near the bus stop along Devon Avenue. The bench was not secured into the ground at the time it was taken, but the new one will be.

During a lockdown drill at Stock, the officers learned that the bench had gone missing and they were asked if they could look around the neighborhood for it.

“We did look for it and couldn’t find anything, so we decided to get a new bench,” Altruz said.

They were able to locate a similar one on Facebook Marketplace and paid $40 out of their own pockets.

But more needed to be done.

The original bench had Cal’s name on it, along with artwork of a school bus. They then purchased supplies and Torres’ sister-in-law Evelyn Salazar painted a bus on it.

Cal’s mother Kelly thanked the officers in a Facebook post.

“In a world of uncertainty, hate and confusion, this melts my mom heart.

“The police community took time to make Cal a new bench and were able to present it to him. Even his teachers came and the principal to show all their love and support for our boy. Stock, to say you love your students is an understatement! Faith in humanity restored.”

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