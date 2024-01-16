by BRIAN NADIG

The redevelopment of the former Sears at Six Corners is almost completed, as a leasing office for the 206 apartments opens Feb. 1 and the ground-floor Target store could open this winter.

Called the “Six Corners Lofts,” units in the complex will include glass door showers, floor-to-ceiling windows, washers and dryers, under cabinet lighting, a large ceiling fan, Quartz countertops and energy efficient, stainless steel appliances.

The six-story complex also will include on-site parking, a fitness center, a party room, pool and foosball tables, a dog run and dog wash station and a 40-foot pool with four cabanas.

Monthly rents start at about $1,424 for studios, $1,700 for one-bedroom units and $2,700 for two-bedroom apartments.

An on-site leasing office opens Thursday, Feb. 1 at 4714 W. Irving Park Road. More information and the scheduling of tours is available at www.6cornerslofts.com or by calling 773-572-7349.

Also, construction of the Target on the first floor is supposed to be completed in mid-February, clearing the way for the retail store to open in the coming weeks, according to the Six Corners Chamber of Commerce.

The store will include a Starbucks Coffee.

The developer of the approximately $100 million project is the Chicago-based Novak Construction.

Novak retrofitted a portion of the Sears store as part of the retail-residential redevelopment project. The store opened in 1938 and closed in 2018.