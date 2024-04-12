A Taste of the Philippines, Vito’s Vault opening this month in Jefferson Park

by BRIAN NADIG

Two new restaurants — with completely different cuisines — are opening this month on the same block in Jefferson Park.

A Taste of the Philippines, 5914 W. Lawrence Ave., is having its grand opening on Friday, April 19, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m.

Owner Kathy Vega Hardy is not new to Jefferson Park. She lives in the community and her vendor space at the Sunday Markets at Jefferson Memorial Park, 4822 N. Long Ave. was a popular choice among attendees.

About six years ago her family moved to Chicago, and for several years she had space at the French Market in Downtown Chicago, but she closed her space last fall due to the long commute,

The restaurant will share space with the Crumbs nd Creams bakery, known for its Sylvanas, a cookie filled with flavored cream. Taste’s menu will include traditional Filipino dishes with some modern twists.

Initially it will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. on Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays, including some breakfast/brunch items. Additional days will be added in the summer, as Vega Hardy also is continuing her catering business throughout the year.

Vega Hardy, who was born and raised in the Philippines, has had several appearances on the Food Network, including one in which she made Chicken Adobo, which is simmered in soy sauce and vinegar with garlic and bay leaves.

Other specialties include Ube Donuts, which are baked, and Lumpia, which are Filipino egg rolls. “It’s really light and crispy, and I have my own sweet and sour sauce,” she said.

For more information on her catering business and restaurant, visit www.atasteofthephilippines.com

Meanwhile, Vito’s Vault, a 1920s-style dinner-theater speakeasy is scheduled to open Wednesday, April 24, inside the former Galvin’s Public House, 5901 W. Lawrence Ave.

“It will be a lot of fun,” said owner and operator Mark Forrest Virkler. “We’ll have high-quality singers and dancers, professional actors.”

Virkler, who for 20 years performed and helped manage the former dinner-theater establishment Tommy Gun’s Garage, added that the show will be interactive.

Initially Vito’s will only be open for food and drinks — from 4 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays, Virkler hopes to have the show up and running around mid-May.

Virkler promises that the show will be lots of fun. “We get raided by the police. We’ll pull some people up to the stage and they’ll be given something like a breathalyzer.”

Helping Virkler to operate the speakeasy will be general manager Patrick Porhte and chef Enrique Robles.

The menu on non-show days will include Wiseguy Wings, The Vault Nachos, Machinegun Mozzarellas, Bada Bing Salad, The Big House burger, Don’t Call Me Chicken and Vito’s Top Choice steak. Kids items also will be available.

Visit www.vitosvault.com for more information