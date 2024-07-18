Ald. Gardiner discusses role elected officials can play addressing crime, helping youths

by BRIAN NADIG

Providing crime-fighting resources and working with local youths are two of the ways that elected officials can help police keep communities safe, according to Alderman James Gardiner (45th).

“As a community, we have to think of ways to combat crime,” Gardiner said at the July 9 meeting of the 16th (Jefferson Park) District Police Council. “The end goal (is) a community without any violence.”

Gardiner said that in recent years he has noticed “an uptick” in violence on the Northwest Side and that the overall severity of these incidents has gotten worse. “On top of getting robbed, getting beaten” even when the victim is cooperating, he added.

In January a woman was beaten and robbed at gunpoint walking near Lawrence and Long avenues in Jefferson Park, and the assailants circled back after initially fleeing so they could beat her again and get the passcode to her cell phone, Gardiner said.

A police surveillance camera in the area captured the attack, and the license plate reader technology associated with the camera later helped detectives make an arrest in the case.

Gardiner has funded about a half-dozen license plate reader cameras in the 45th Ward, including the installation last May of one near the Devon-Caldwell intersection in the Edgebrook business district.

“It helps solve crimes, (and) you could argue it helps deter crime,” Gardiner said. He added that surveillance footage from a police camera also helped lead to an arrest of a suspect in the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman near Lawrence and Central avenues in 2021.

A combination of state and county grants along with the ward’s annual discretionary funds have been used to pay for license plate rear cameras, which cost about $25,000 each.

For reasons which are not clear, Gardiner said, the city is no longer allowing discretionary funds to be used for license plate reader cameras. Each ward annually receives $1.5 million in discretionary funds, which are intended for infrastructure improvements, such as side-street resurfacing.

16th District captain Felipe Reyes told the council that the cameras are regularly being monitored by officers in the district’s Strategic Decision Support Center. “For our community, it will aid us in solving crime,” Reyes said of the cameras.

Gardiner also said that his office works closely with local teens who serve as paid interns or volunteers as part of “Gardiner’s Angels,” which regularly clean up business districts, trim trees and shovel sidewalks for seniors.

“We use them in a variety of ways.” Gardiner said. “(They must have) a desire to serve people. The rest can be learned.”

Gardiner said that the program helps instill structure and confidence in young people and in some instances may help them discover the “toolbox” of potential inside them.

One individual served the ward for four years and is now entering the Chicago Police Academy. “I saw him come in as a young boy and grow into a man,” Gardiner said.

A resident at the meeting criticized Gardiner’s efforts, saying that giving internships to the children of police and firefighters in relatively wealthy neighborhoods is not addressing the root causes of crime.

Gardiner responded that his focus is his ward and the communities he serves and that he will continue to look for ways to help local teens. He said that he wished he had a similar program when he was growing up.

Gardiner also said that it is not unusual for residents to report crimes or information related to an investigation to alderpersons and that such information is then turned over to police. He said for a variety of reasons some people may not feel comfortable speaking directly to police.

Also at the meeting, several residents complained about illegal displays of fireworks, including one in a parking lot at Beaubien School, 5025 N. Laramie Ave. One resident reported that a fire started in the lot and that noise from the fireworks was disruptive to families with small children and dogs.

About 20 people attended the council’s meeting, which was held at Horizon Science Academy — Belmont High School, 4434 N. Laramie Ave.

The council’s next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Hiawatha Park, 8029 W. Forest Preserve Drive. The scheduled guest speaker is Dean Martin of the nonprofit Association House of Chicago, 1116 N. Kedvale Ave., which provides behavioral health and other services.

The council is a three-member panel that was elected in 2023. Each of the city’s 22 police districts has its own council, whose role is primarily advisory in nature.