Apartment proposal for former DiLeo’s restaurant/bank site at Central & Elston avenues may be resurrected 

by BRIAN NADIG

﻿A 2019 proposal for a 40-unit apartment complex with about 60 parking spaces may be resurfacing for the former DiLeo’s Restaurant/Republic Bank parcel at Central and Elston avenues on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

Plans for the site’s redevelopment were put on hold following delays in completing the demolition of the one-story building that stood there until about a year ago. The delays were due in part to environmental issues with the property, whose address is 5700 N. Central Ave.

Alderman James Gardiner (45th) said last year that if the project were to move forward in his community input process, he would gather input from community groups and neighbors and then hold a public meeting. He added that his stance on the proposal would be based on community feedback.

The apartments would consist of a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units and would be offered at market-rate rents, except for the four to eight units that would be offered at reduced rents in accordance with the city’s affordable housing requirements. Affordable units are intended for those making about 60 percent of the area’s median income.

The building would consist of three floors of apartments over a partially underground parking garage.

The Gladstone Park Neighborhood Association wrote the following in its recent newsletter:

“Now that the demolition has been completed, we have learned the apartment complex proposal originally proposed in 2019 may be back on the table.

“When this was first presented to the neighborhood, there were significant concerns around safety (pedestrian, biker and driver), traffic, school overcrowding, density, unit mix, appropriate zoning changes, parking and general use of space.

“While some of these concerns were addressed with revised plans, GPNA withdrew any support for the project when demolition did not go as planned. Consistent with the Alderman’s approach on all development, if this is to move forward, a community meeting will be held first. Stay tuned.”

In a Feb. 28 letter to Gardiner, the association said that it is supportive of the alderman holding a community meeting, adding that a meeting would give the developer an opportunity to address existing concerns about the project.

“The board continues to have concerns with the ability of this developer to bring this project to completion in a way that will show respect for the neighborhood. As such, we believe that a community meeting to allow the developer to respond directly to the neighbors regarding these concerns is appropriate.

“The Gladstone Park Neighborhood Association is generally supportive of the use of the property for one- to three-bedroom apartments with the parking as noted in the plans, but believe concerns need to be addressed before we can give our full support.

“Those concerns include the ingress-egress issue originally noted which could lead to increased traffic through the immediate neighborhood to the south, parking in the immediate area for existing residents and businesses and the selected property manager,” the letter said.

According to the association, the planned management company that would oversee the rental units, including their maintenance, has a poor rating with the Better Business Association.