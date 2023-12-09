by BRIAN NADIG

Local artist Janice Aponte plans to open a new studio in Jefferson Park early next year that will showcase her wide range of works, many of which celebrate femininity, love and her cultural roots from Puerto Rico.

Aponte said that she started drawing as a child and eventually grew into a professional artist.

“I’ve been an artist my whole life,” Aponte said. “My father saw it and always encouraged me.”

The new gallery will be located at 5504 W. Lawrence Ave., a former insurance office.

Aponte’s works include an array of oil plantings, acrylic and mixed media that in many instances have been transferred to handbags, mugs, jewelry and other items. One of her creations is a vegan leather handbag with an image of her original “The Flower Girl.”

While images of women are the subject of many of her paintings, scenery from Puerto Rico, where Aponte attended high school and college, also is featured. One of favorite images from the island to draw is Flamboyan, a colorful umbrella canopy-shaped tree.

Aponte’s works have been displayed at the “Soy Boricua” collective exhibit at the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture at 3015 W. Division St.

Aponte said that she is excited to have her first storefront gallery after working from her home or at Workshop 4200, a Belmont-Cragin warehouse that provides space for a variety of artists.

The gallery also will provide affordable space where some of the area’s other local artists can display their works, Aponte said.

“I’m all about community. I always have been,” said Aponte, who lives in Portage Park.

For more information about Aponte’s works or to visit her online AponteART store, go to www.aponteart.com