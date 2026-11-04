Armed burglars target work vehicles in Gladstone Park; teen arrested for burglary tools, replica gun; Jeff Park bar burglarized

A man reported that five people broke into his work vehicle and one of them threatened him with a gun at about 5:35 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, while it was parked in the 5500 block of North McVicker Avenue in Gladstone Park on Chicago’s Northwest Side, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The man reported that he woke up after he heard a noise outside and saw five people breaking into his work vehicle, according to police. The man reported that he went outside to confront them when one of the suspects pointed a handgun with a laser attachment at him, police said.

The resident added that he then raised his hands and went back inside his home while the people took items from his truck and placed them into a white Honda Civic and a Nissan sport utility vehicle described as possibly a Rogue, according to police.

The man reported that tools valued at $850 were missing, police said. The five suspects were described as wearing all black clothing and black ski masks, except the person that pointed the handgun, who was described as wearing a red ski mask, according to police.

Also in the area, a man reported that several tools were stolen from his vehicle at about 5:55 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, while it was parked in the 6300 block of North Neenah Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police. Officers responded to a call of a person with a gun and vehicle break-ins in the area and discovered a white cargo van with the driver’s side window broken and the back doors wide open, according to police.

A resident provided surveillance footage that showed the drivers of a white Honda Civic and a silver Nissan Rogue stopped near the vehicle, four people exited, took several tools from the van and fled north on Neenah, police said. The owner of the van reported that tools valued at $3,650 were missing, according to police. The four people were described as wearing ski masks, police said.

Also in the 16th District, a 17-year-old male was arrested at about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, in the 3900 block of North Austin Avenue after officers conducted a traffic stop and discovered he possessed a replica firearm and burglary tools, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Officers stopped a vehicle because it did not have working brake lights and had heavily tinted windows, according to police. It was occupied by four people so they asked them all to exit the vehicle for officer safety, police said.

Officers reported that they noticed a replica firearm in the driver’s side door compartment when the driver exited, then recovered two screwdrivers and a black ski mask from the vehicle, police said. Officers also discovered that two more teens were hiding in the trunk of the vehicle, according to police. Officers placed the driver into custody and transported him to the 16th District station for processing, police said.

Officers asked the teen to take off all of his belongings so they could inventory them per department policy and uncuffed him when he reportedly became upset and refused to remove a green fabric bracelet, according to police. The teenager allegedly got into a fighting stance and raised his fists so officers detained him and handcuffed him again, police said. The teen reportedly struck one of the officers in the face and injured another officer’s finger during the struggle, according to police.

Also, a man was arrested at about 12:55 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, in the 4900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, in connection with possession of a handgun, according to 16th(Jefferson Park) District police.

Officers on patrol recognized the man from a recent picture from a warrant for shoplifting and placed him into custody, according to police. Officers asked the man if he had any weapons in his possession and he told them he had a handgun in his pocket, police said.

Officers recovered the handgun with a defaced serial number and an ammunition magazine from the man’s front right pants pocket, according to police.

The man reportedly told officers that he recently bought the handgun for $200 and kept it for protection, according to police.

The man was identified by police as Endres E. Rodriguez, age 18, of the 6200 block of South Sangamon Street.

Two 13-year-olds reported that two other boys attacked them and stole their e-bikes at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, outside of Hitch School, 5625 N. McVicker Ave., according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

They reported that they were hanging out by the school when a maroon sport utility vehicle drove up, two people described as acquaintances exited the SUV and attacked them, according to police. They were injured with visible bruising to their faces but refused medical treatment, according to police.

One of the parents reported that this was not the first time this happened, police said.

Also, a man reported that several tools were stolen from his vehicle between about 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, and about 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, while it was parked in the 5900 block of West Catalpa Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police. Officers on patrol discovered the driver’s side vent window was broken and the doors were left open, with miscellaneous tools left on the street and parkway next to the vehicle, according to police. Officers contacted the registered owner of the vehicle and he reported that tools valued at about $850 were missing, police said.

In another incident, a man reported that several tools were stolen from his vehicle at about 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, while it was parked in the 6100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, according to 16th(Jefferson Park) District police. The man reported that he returned to his vehicle and discovered that a window was broken and the doors were left open, according to police. The man reported that tools valued at $500 were missing, police said.

In Jefferson Park, The Brig bar at 5748 W. Lawrence Ave. was reported burglarized at about 4 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, according to Chicago police.

Entry was gained by breaking a window, police said.