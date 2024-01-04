Armed carjacking reported at Edgebrook gas station; 16th District robberies in 2023 up 104% compared to 2019

by BRIAN NADIG

UPDATE: A suspect is in custody in connection with the Edgebrook carjacking, and charges are pending. Ald. Gardiner will hold a safety meeting at 6 p.m. Tues., Jan. 16, at Edgebook Lutheran Church, 5252 W. Devon Ave. (Posted image of carjacking is surveillance footage published by ABC News Chicago)

A 28-year-old man reported that he was pistol-whipped and robbed at about 12:50 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, during a carjacking at the BP gas station, 6308 N. Central Ave., in Edgebrook, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The man reported that two gunmen approached his vehicle and started using a gun to hit him in the face, according to police. The man exited the sport utility vehicle, which was described as a 2016 Audi Q3, and the assailants then drove away with it, police said.

The man was in good condition after being transported to Ascension Resurrection Hospital, police said.

Jewelry, a wallet, a cell phone and $700 in cash also were reported stolen, police said.

The assailants were described as age 25 to 35, 5-7 to 5-9, weighing 145 to 165 pounds and wearing black clothing, including a ski mask on one of them and a baseball cap on the other, police said.

Also in the Edgebrook area, a resident reported that a group of men pointed a gun with a laser attachment at him after he confronted them because they were tampering with his parked vehicle at about 2 a.m. Monday, Dec. 25, in the 6200 block of North Caldwell Avenue, police said.

A resident on Dec. 18 reported finding a copper-colored bullet between two window panes of her home in the 6200 block of North Leroy Avenue, police said. She reported finding the bullet while moving some boxes and noticing broken glass on the floor, police said.

There were reports of gunshots in the area on Dec. 12 from the Billy Caldwell Golf Course, 6150 N. Caldwell Ave., and on Dec. 17 from or near a bike path around the 6100 block of North Central Avenue/North Branch of the Chicago River, where a man, described as White and wearing a blue beret, reportedly fired two shots, police said.

Alderman James Gardiner (45th) said that he is working with the 16th District to hold a safety seminar in mid-January at the Edgebrook Lutheran Church, 5252 W. Devon Ave. He added that fliers about the seminar will be distributed to area homes once a date for the meeting has been finalized.

The number of reported robberies in the 16th District was 186 in 2023, up 49 percent from 2022, 62 percent from 2021, 49 percent from 2020 and 104 percent from 2019, according to police.