Armed robbery spree reported Sunday in south end of 16th District on Chicago’s NW Side

by BRIAN NADIG

Another robbery spree was reported on Chicago’s Northwest Side, as assailants displayed handguns and a rifle and often used a gun to strike a victim in the head.

Robberies are up 43 percent this year in the 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District, with 160 reported compared to 112 during the same period in 2022.

A typical pattern in recent months involves a group of masked men exiting a stolen vehicle, displaying multiple guns and robbing people while on a street or sidewalk or in a parking lot, police said. A cell phone is often stolen and then later discarded so that the assailants’ whereabouts cannot be tracked, police said.

A 72-year-old and a 60-year-old reported that they were robbed at gunpoint while they were walking at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, in the 4800 block of West Belmont Avenue, according to police.

They reported that two armed assailants exited a black car and began hitting them in the face, according to police. One of them also was hit in the head with a gun, police said.

One of the gunmen reportedly took a wallet out of one of the victim’s pockets, police said.

The gunmen were described as Black, slim and with one being 6-1 and the other 4-8, police said.

﻿A 48-year-old man reported that three gunmen robbed him while he was sitting in his car at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, in the 3300 block of North Central Avenue, according to police.

The man told police that one of the gunman opened a rear driver side door and demanded his belongings, according to police. He also reported that two of the men had handguns and the other a rifle and that one of the guns was used to hit him in the rear of his head, police said.

The gunmen reportedly smashed the man’s cell phone and fled in a dark-colored, four-door sedan, police said. Two debit cards and $300 to $400 in cash were reported stolen, police said.

The men were described as wearing black ski masks and black clothing, police said.

A 35-year-old man reported that four assailants tried robbing him while he was unloading his vehicle at about 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, in the 6000 block of West Waveland Avenue, according to police.

The man reported that gunmen jumped out of a vehicle and that without saying anything they started going through his pockets but were unable to steal any items, according to police.

He also reported that he started fighting off the men when one of them used an assault riffle to hit him in the back of his head, police said. The group then fled in their vehicle, which was described as a black Infiniti, police said.

The men were described as wearing masks and black hooded sweatshirts, police said.