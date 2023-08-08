by BRIAN NADIG

An “Art Hop in the Parks” on Saturday, Aug. 19, in the Portage Park and Jefferson Park commercial districts is intended to showcase local galleries, theaters, museums and eclectic shops.

“Basically … we’re getting people interested in the neighborhood (and) get things hoppin’,” said event organizer Nicholas Conlon, operator of the Out of the Loop art studio, 5257 W. Montrose Ave. “Our mission statement is to get people to look at the artisan shops in (the community).”

The event will take place from noon to 6 p.m., and some of the locations will hold free demonstrations and offer special sales. About 15 businesses and organizations will be participating — all within walking distance of each other, Conlon said.

Conlon said that local artist Arturo Reyes and Riah Dunton, owner of Triple R Gallery, 5031 W. Montrose Ave., discussed the “art hop” idea with him and that he decided to start organizing it and signing up participants. “Everybody is really excited about it.”

Conlon said that ultimately he hopes to bring more attention to the area’s artisan shops and cultural options and draw more businesses to the area. He noted that many of the storefronts that were vacant when he moved to the community about 7 years ago are “still empty.”

“We’re just going to get people interested in this neighborhood,” Conlon said.

In recent years a variety of “amazing” and “vibrant” art-related shops have opened near the Milwaukee-Montrose intersection, Conlon said.

Participants in the event include the following: Out of the Loop, 5257 W. Montrose Ave., Tone Deaf Records, 4356 N. Milwaukee Ave., Howling Pages, 4354 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago Sip & Paint, 4412 N. Milwaukee Ave., Schoolhouse Kitchen + Studio, 4410 N. Milwaukee Ave., Maximum Distractions, 4405 N. Milwaukee Ave., Rep Chi, 4427 N. Milwaukee Ave., Triple R Gallery, 5031 W. Montrose Ave., Distinct Bath and Body, 4046 N. Milwaukee Ave., Third Place Chicago, 4651 N. Milwaukee Ave., and Filament Theater, Gift Theater, National Veterans Art Museum and Wildlight Yoga, 4041 N. Milwaukee Ave.

More information is available on the event’s Facebook page.