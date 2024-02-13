Attempted armed robbery reported on Milwaukee Ave. in Jefferson Park

A man reported that he was attacked when two men attempted to rob him at gunpoint between 8 p.m. and 8:20 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, in the 4900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, according to 16th(Jefferson Park) District police.

The 61-year-old man reported that he was walking on the sidewalk when two men approached him and one of the men punched him in the face, causing him to fall to the ground, while the other man held a handgun, according to police. The man reported that the man who punched him started to go through his pockets but he began fighting back and the men fled without taking anything, police said. The man reported that a friend helped him get up and walked him to a nearby Chicago Fire Department station to report the robbery attempt, according to police. The two men were described as Black and 5-6 to 5-7, wearing all black clothing and black masks.