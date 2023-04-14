Bank proposed for former Firestone tire shop on Belmont in 30th Ward; 14-unit building in Jefferson Park in 45th Ward planned

by BRIAN NADIG

A former Firestone tire shop at 5811 W. Belmont Ave. would be converted into a bank with a drive-through facility under a proposal that is scheduled to be heard at the Friday, April 21, meeting of the Zoning Board of Appeals.

U.S. Bank is seeking a special use for the proposed three drive-through lanes. The board’s meeting, which starts at 9 a.m., will be held virtually and can be accessed at www.cityofchicago.org.

Plans call for a portion of the approximately 9,600-square-foot building to be demolished, and the remaining section to be converted into a bank. The existing building reportedly was constructed about 60 years ago.

The site, which is in the 30th Ward, is located the southwest corner of Belmont and Menard avenues.

Also on the board’s agenda is a special use request for a barbershop at 5128 W. Irving Park Road in Portage Park in the 45th Ward.

The board also is scheduled to consider a series of yard variation requests to allow for 14 parking spaces for a planned 14-unit residential building at 5069-75 N. Northwest Hwy. in Jefferson Park. No parking is required for the development due to the site’s proximity to the Jefferson Park Metra Station, 5020 N. Northwest Hwy.