The annual “Jeff Fest” arts & music festival, featuring the return of The Buckinghams and Led Zeppelin tribute band Kashmir, will be held Aug. 4-6 at Jefferson Memorial Park at Lawrence & Linder avenues.

Pink Floyd and Tom Petty tribute bands also are scheduled. The Buckinghams, which had several big hits in the 1960s, use to to play at the now-demolished Holiday Ballroom in Jefferson Park.

The hours will be will 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 9 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7 on Friday and Sunday and $10 on Saturday.

The festival is sponsored by the Jefferson Park Chamber of Commerce, Jefferson Memorial Park Advisory Council and Chicago Park District.

The scheduled main stage lineup (subject to change) is the following: Petty Union (Tom Petty) at 6 p.m. and Think Floyd (Pink Floyd) at 8 p.m. Friday; School of Rock at 2 p.m., Rosie and the Rivets at 4 p.m., The Buckinghams at 6 p.m. and the Four C Notes at 8:15 p.m. Saturday; and Downtown Charlie Brown Blues Band at 2:30 p.m. (two sets); Kashmir (Led Zeppelin) at 5 p.m. and Infinity (Journey, Boston, Styx, Van Halen and more) at 7 p.m. Sunday.

There are will be the Jefferson Park Forward Community Stage, food vendors, beer tents and a kids’ area.

Fest-goers are encouraged to bring a blanket and sit and relax while enjoying the music.

More information is available at www.JeffersonParkChamber.com