Bus terminal work at Harlem CTA Blue Line station to begin next week

by CYRYL JAKUBOWSKI

People who park their vehicles at the Harlem CTA Blue Line will need to find parking elsewhere as work to demolish a more than 40-year-old bus bridge and canopy over the Kennedy Expressway at the station is expected to begin next week as part of a $19.6 million reconstruction project.

Rendering provided by CTA.

CTA officials said that beginning Monday, Feb. 19, through the year 2025, crews will demolish the bus bridge deck at the station at 5550 N. Harlem Ave. Crews hope to reconstruct a new bridge deck next year in its place. The steel and concrete elevated bus bridge serves as a bus boarding area featuring a five-lane bus bay with canopy, as well as a commuter drop-off area, a news release said.

There will be bus service changes on Harlem Avenue and the Park and Ride parking lot will be closed for the duration of the project, a CTA spokesperson said. Also, the west entrance to the Harlem Blue Line station will be closed, the CTA said.

“Those using the Park & Ride facility will be encouraged to use either the Cumberland or Rosemont CTA Park & Ride facilities,” the CTA said.

“Bridge configuration will be the same when it reopens,” the spokesperson said. “Parking lot will be closed for the project duration, though CTA will endeavor to open the lot as soon as possible. There are 53 spots currently. The number of spots will not change.”

Map provided by the CTA.

CTA bus routes #88 Higgins and #90 Harlem will be temporarily rerouted to make service stops along Harlem near the station. Pace suburban bus routes #209 and #423 will also be rerouted.

CTA anticipates service impacts to be minimal and will include single track operations, as well as some temporary station closures during the overnight hours and on weekends, with a free bus shuttle provided as an alternative service, the agency said.

The Harlem station was originally built between 1982 and 1983 as part of the CTA’s O’Hare Branch extension of the Blue Line, the CTA said.