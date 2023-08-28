by BRIAN NADIG

The city Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection on Aug. 27 posted a "business closed" sign on the box office of the historic Portage Theater, 4052 N. Milwaukee Ave., following what police described as an "illegal rave party" with more than 200 people.

The 103-year-old theater closed in early 2018, and the Chicago Police Department Office of Communications said that the party is being investigated as a "criminal to trespass to land incident." The business affairs department has issued a "no entry" order for "interior space" in the building, which police in a statement described as "abandoned."

The building was sold several years ago, with reported plans to renovate to renovate the theater, but it has remained closed with no active public place of amusement license since early 2018. The previous owner surrendered licenses to the city.

Officers reported that at 11:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, they saw a 19-year-old man locking the door to the building but that they were able to enter through the rear of the property and noticed "200-plus individuals along with a DJ and sound equipment and rave party taking place," according to police.

Officers cleared the building, and no arrests were made, police said.

The Portage building complex includes the theater and its lobby, several storefronts and dozens of apartments. The residential portion and some of the storefronts reportedly are owned by an entity not associated with the theater.

Police did not specify which portion of the building the party reportedly was being held, but the city’s "closed" order sticker was posted at the front of the theater at the box office.