by BRIAN NADIG

A marijuana dispensary is being proposed for the former Banco Popular building at 5900 W. Irving Park Road in Portage Park.

Alderman Nicholas Sposato (38th) said that he plans to schedule a community meeting about the proposal after the Fourth of July holiday.

“This is very acceptable now,” Sposato said of dispensaries. “When they started, people were feeling (unsure) about it. I’m not seeing any problems.”

Customers of the dispensaries tend to be middle-aged adults, including those who use cannabis for medical reasons, Sposato said.

The former bank building has been vacant for several years, and there are often vehicles parked on the property,” Sposato said. “I’m glad to get rid of … the eyesore,” he said.

Plans call for a portion of the 12,000-square-foot building on the parcel to be renovated and converted to a dispensary, according to a zoning application filed by Eagle Dispensaries of Illinois LLC. The dispensary would have 20 on-site parking spaces, the application stated.

The project requires the City Council to rezone the 21,875-square-foot property’s from B3-1 to Cl-1 and then for the Zoning Board of Appeals to issue a special use before construction can start.

Given the approvals needed for zoning relief, licensing and building permits, “I guess it won’t be done this year,” Sposato said.